CCTV breach in Gujarat leads police to 50,000-camera cybercrime network

Highlights:

Over 50,000 CCTV cameras across India were hacked in a nationwide cybercrime network.

Sensitive footage from hospitals, homes, offices and private spaces was sold online.

Weak passwords and unsecured systems enabled easy access for hackers.

Eight people have been arrested; the investigation continues. - Advertisement -

Experts urge systemic cybersecurity improvements and stronger public awareness.

A cybercrime case that began in Gujarat has revealed a significant breach of CCTV surveillance systems across India. The investigation started when journalists informed police about disturbing videos circulating online. The footage, taken inside a maternity ward, showed pregnant women undergoing medical examinations and receiving injections. Police found that the clips were being sold on Telegram, where YouTube links directed users to channels that offered longer versions for purchase.

Authorities soon identified that the breach extended far beyond a single hospital. Hackers had infiltrated CCTV networks in multiple states, compromising systems inside homes, clinics, hospitals, offices, schools, apartments and even private bedrooms.

CCTV Systems in Hospitals and Homes Found Vulnerable

The director of the Gujarat hospital told the BBC that the cameras were installed to protect medical staff, not to violate patient privacy. The BBC withheld the name of the hospital and city to protect the identities of the women in the footage. No victim has yet filed a complaint, which police say is likely due to fear and embarrassment.

As police expanded their inquiry, they uncovered what they called a “massive cybercrime racket,” involving more than 50,000 hacked CCTVs across the country. Many of these cameras were in residential buildings and workplaces where people assumed the systems were secure.

Rising CCTV Use Increases Privacy Risks

CCTV cameras have become increasingly common across Indian cities and towns. They are viewed as security tools, but cybersecurity experts warn that poorly maintained devices can expose users to significant privacy risks. Many CCTV units are installed by individuals without cybersecurity training, and numerous systems are protected by default passwords that remain unchanged.

Past incidents show a pattern of vulnerability. In 2018, a tech professional in Bengaluru reported that his webcam was hacked. In 2023, a YouTuber learned that footage from his home CCTV had been widely circulated online. Despite central government guidance last year advising states to avoid high-risk surveillance suppliers and improve system security, breaches continue.

Criminal Network Targeted CCTV Systems Nationwide

Gujarat police said the suspects operated as a “network of individuals spread across the country.” According to officers, “[They] were hacking into the video surveillance systems – or CCTV systems – of hospitals, schools, colleges, corporate offices and even the bedrooms of private individuals in multiple states.”

Investigators discovered that hacked videos were sold for 800 to 2000 INR ($9.50 to $23.70). Certain Telegram channels even provided live CCTV feeds through subscription-based access. Eight individuals have been arrested from several states and are currently in judicial custody.

The accused deny wrongdoing. Their lawyer, Yash Koshti, said his clients were not hackers and claimed that someone else was behind the operation.

Experts Urge Stronger CCTV Security

Cybersecurity investigator Ritest Bhatia outlined how easily CCTV systems can be compromised. He said that once a device is online, “it’s easy for hackers to decode its IP address and default password.” He recommends users change default passwords, create strong replacements and schedule regular security audits.

The impact of breaches extends beyond technology. Activist Audrey Dmello noted that victims often stay silent due to social stigma. She said, “When there is a sexual angle involved, the victim is re-victimized because of the patriarchal nature of Indian society.”

Strengthening CCTV Security Moving Forward

The case highlights the need for stronger cybersecurity protocols for CCTV devices across India. As more households and businesses install inexpensive surveillance systems, privacy risks continue to rise. Investigators say further arrests are possible as they track the broader network and its distribution channels.

For now, the Gujarat case stands as one of India’s largest recorded incidents of CCTV surveillance misuse, raising urgent questions about digital safety, user awareness and the responsibility of manufacturers and government agencies to secure these widely used devices.