Trump hints at imminent Russia-Ukraine peace deal amid US pressure for resolution

US President Donald Trump has hinted that a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine could be signed “as early as this week,” offering a possible breakthrough in the war that has raged for over three years.

In a message posted on his Truth Social platform on Sunday (20), Trump expressed optimism about the potential for economic collaboration with both nations following a truce.

“Hopefully Russia and Ukraine will make a deal this week. Both will then start to do big business with the United States of America, which is thriving, and make a fortune,” Trump wrote in his signature all-caps style, reflecting his eagerness to end the war and begin economic cooperation with both Kyiv and Moscow.

Trump’s post suggests increasing impatience with the slow pace of diplomatic negotiations and a desire to reposition the US as a central economic partner for both nations. His comments also indicate a broader geopolitical strategy focused on unlocking mineral and trade opportunities in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine and engaging with resource-rich Russia.

The White House’s sense of urgency was echoed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who last week issued a strong warning to both parties involved in the conflict. “We need to determine very quickly now—I’m talking about a matter of days—whether or not this is doable in the next few weeks,” Rubio stated, adding that without visible progress, the US would consider shifting its diplomatic priorities elsewhere.

Rubio confirmed that the United States has submitted a structured framework to both sides outlining the core elements of a possible peace deal. While Ukraine has expressed willingness to consider a full ceasefire if Russia reciprocates, Moscow remains cautious. The Kremlin has demanded that the “root causes” of the conflict be addressed before agreeing to any deal.

Despite Trump’s hopeful tone, tensions on the ground remain high. A temporary 30-hour Easter truce declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin over the weekend failed to hold. Both sides accused each other of violating the ceasefire intended to mark the Orthodox Christian holiday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky alleged that Russian forces launched hundreds of frontline attacks during the truce window, undermining the credibility of Moscow’s intentions.

In response to Russia’s reluctance to agree to Washington’s proposal, Trump has hinted at imposing economic pressure if Putin continues to stall negotiations. However, the US has yet to implement any direct measures against Moscow in this regard.

As the world watches closely, the coming days could determine whether a long-awaited peace deal is within reach or if the conflict will continue to drag on, fueled by mutual distrust and unresolved grievances.

For now, Trump’s statement stands as the strongest indication yet that behind-the-scenes negotiations may be inching closer to a resolution—one that could reshape international alliances and US foreign policy priorities in 2025.