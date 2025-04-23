Trump expresses strong support for India after deadly Pahalgam terror attack

In the aftermath of a devastating terror attack that killed 26 tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, US President Donald Trump voiced his full support for India and condemned the assault in the strongest terms. The attack, which targeted civilians in the scenic hill station approximately 90 kilometers from Srinagar, has sent shockwaves through both India and the international community.

“Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir,” President Trump posted on Truth Social late Tuesday. “The United States stands strong with India against terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all.”

The United States stands with India. https://t.co/qbl0HX7W5j — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) April 22, 2025

This message of solidarity came just hours after the attack, marking one of the deadliest assaults on civilians in Kashmir in recent years. The gunmen, whose identities have yet to be officially confirmed, opened fire on a group of visiting tourists, killing 26 and injuring several more. Investigations are ongoing, and security across the region has been tightened in the wake of the violence.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the act as a “heinous attack” and assured the public that justice would be delivered. “This is a direct assault on peace and the spirit of India,” Modi stated. “The perpetrators of this terror will be brought to justice. We will not rest until those behind this barbarism are held accountable.”

US Vice President JD Vance, who is currently in India on a four-day official visit along with his wife Usha and their children, also issued a personal message of condolence. Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Vance wrote, “Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack.”

The vice president’s statement is especially poignant given his ongoing diplomatic visit to India, which was initially focused on economic and cultural cooperation. Vance’s wife Usha, who has Indian roots, reportedly held back tears during a visit to a local temple where prayers were held for the victims.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the attack as one of the most significant civilian-targeted incidents in recent memory. “The attack is much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years,” he said in an official statement. “This attack on our visitors is an abomination. The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman and worthy of contempt.”

As the nation mourns and the investigation unfolds, the international community continues to stand with India. President Trump’s show of support underlines a strong US-India partnership, particularly in counter-terrorism efforts, and a shared commitment to peace in the region.