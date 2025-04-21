Vance discusses strategic partnership and trade progress with Modi during first India visit

United States Vice President JD Vance began his first official visit to India on Monday, April 21, 2025, accompanied by his family and a high-level delegation. His four-day diplomatic tour comes just two months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with US President Donald Trump in Washington, DC, where the US leader had announced 26 percent tariffs on certain Indian goods.

Upon arrival at the Palam Technical Airport in Delhi, JD Vance was received with ceremonial honors. Later in the evening, he held comprehensive bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter’s official residence. The two leaders discussed the strengthening of India-US relations, with a focus on strategic cooperation and the ongoing negotiations for a trade pact between the two democracies.

In a warm gesture, PM Modi conveyed his personal greetings to President Trump, referring to him as a “good friend” and expressed anticipation for Trump’s upcoming visit to India later this year. The leaders took stock of the progress made since Modi’s February trip to the US, during which the two sides agreed to expand cooperation across trade, defense, energy, and technology.

During their meeting, Modi and Vance “reviewed and positively assessed” the recent developments in India-US bilateral cooperation. They welcomed advancements in trade negotiations and reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepening the strategic partnership. The leaders noted that mutual interests under India’s ‘Viksit Bharat 2047′ initiative and the United States’ ‘Make America Great Again’ (MAGA) vision provide a strong foundation for long-term collaboration.

Former Indian Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, emphasized the importance of Vance’s visit. He remarked that this diplomatic engagement, so early in President Trump’s second term, highlights the multidimensional nature of the India-US relationship. He also expressed optimism that ongoing trade issues, including tariff disputes, would soon be resolved through dialogue and mutual understanding.

The India-US Business Summit, scheduled for April 22 in Jaipur, is expected to further bolster bilateral economic ties. Vice President Vance will deliver a keynote address at the event, which will include the participation of top business leaders, policy-makers, and officials from both nations. The summit aims to attract new investments, enhance market access, and promote sustainable development collaborations.

In addition to his official engagements, JD Vance and his family will tour cultural sites in Jaipur and Agra, including the Amer Fort and the Taj Mahal. His visit is being seen not just as a diplomatic mission but as a symbol of enduring friendship and shared democratic values between India and the United States.

Vice President Vance will conclude his visit on April 24, 2025, marking a significant step in reinforcing India-US strategic and trade partnerships amid global challenges and shifting geopolitical dynamics.