US vice president JD Vance to visit India with family on April 21, to meet Modi and top leaders

US Vice President JD Vance is set to visit India with his family on April 21, marking his first official trip to the country since assuming office. The visit, which is the second leg of a two-nation tour that begins in Italy on Friday (18), will focus on strengthening India-US economic and geopolitical ties.

The White House confirmed the itinerary, stating that Vance will hold high-level meetings and also explore cultural heritage sites during his stay.

JD Vance, accompanied by his wife Usha Vance — the first Hindu-American second lady — and their three children, will arrive in New Delhi on the morning of April 21. He is scheduled to meet prime minister Narendra Modi, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and BJP President JP Nadda the same day.

Sources familiar with the plan revealed that the Vance family’s visit will also include a tour of the historic Red Fort upon arrival.

Given PM Modi’s packed diplomatic schedule, including a visit to Saudi Arabia on April 22-23, April 21 will be the key day for official discussions with the US Vice President. Modi is expected to host the Vance family for a formal dinner at his official residence later in the evening.

🚨NEW:@VP JD Vance and @SLOTUS will visit Italy and India this week. pic.twitter.com/UYqTfNlvGt — Taylor Van Kirk (@VPPressSec) April 16, 2025

- Advertisement -

The visit blends diplomatic engagement with personal exploration, as the Vance family will travel to Jaipur and Agra following the Delhi leg of their trip. On April 22, they will explore Jaipur’s key cultural landmarks and on April 23, they will head to Agra to visit the iconic Taj Mahal.

The White House emphasized that Vance’s visit aims to deepen people-to-people ties and give his children a firsthand experience of Indian culture and heritage.

Vance’s wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, whose parents migrated from India to the US, met JD Vance during their time at Yale Law School. Their 2014 marriage symbolized a cultural bridge that is reflected in this family-oriented visit to India.

On the policy front, discussions are expected to cover new tariff policies under the Trump administration, ongoing negotiations for a US-India trade agreement, and shared strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

While US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz was initially scheduled to join the India leg of the trip and co-chair the first TRUST meeting (Transforming the Relationship Utilizing Strategic Technology), his visit has been cancelled amid controversy over a private chat group incident involving military discussions.

Waltz’s absence means there will be no participation from the US side in the India-US Forum or the TRUST initiative during this trip. There are no current plans for Vice President Vance to step in for Waltz at those sessions.

Vance’s India visit follows recent engagements by other top US officials, including Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who visited New Delhi in March for security meetings and the Raisina Dialogue.

Before arriving in India, Vance will meet Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and attend Holy Week events in Italy. This marks Vance’s third overseas trip since taking office, reflecting a growing international profile and focus on fostering bilateral relations.