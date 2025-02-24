11.1 C
New York
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Trump appoints podcaster Dan Bongino as Deputy FBI Director

By: Vibhuti Pathak

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 20: Dan Bongino speaks onstage during Politicon 2018 at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Politicon)

Dan Bongino Named FBI Deputy Director: A Shift in Leadership

US President Donald Trump has appointed podcaster and conservative commentator Dan Bongino as the deputy director of the FBI, calling him “a man of incredible love and passion for our Country.” Bongino, 50, will serve under newly confirmed FBI Director Kash Patel.

A former New York police officer and Secret Service agent, Bongino is a staunch Trump ally known for pushing false claims about the 2020 election. His appointment, which does not require Senate confirmation, marks a shift as neither of the top two officials in the FBI now have prior agency experience.

The deputy director oversees all domestic and international operations, a position traditionally held by a career FBI agent. Despite this, Bongino assured his audience that his goal, alongside Patel, is to “make the FBI great again” by focusing on crime-fighting and eliminating “woke culture and DEI” from the bureau.

Bongino hosts the highly popular Dan Bongino Show, known for viral conservative content. However, Trump stated that Bongino will step away from the podcast to focus on his new role. His past podcast episodes include politically charged titles like “Trump Keeps Delivering And The Libs Are Seething.”

A combative figure, Bongino has frequently clashed with Trump’s critics, including horror author Stephen King. He has also publicly supported Trump’s claims that the DOJ and FBI targeted the former president unfairly.

Meanwhile, Patel, who was narrowly confirmed by the Senate, has vowed to rebuild the FBI and denied any intent to pursue political vendettas. The agency, with 38,000 employees and an $11 billion budget, is set for significant changes under the new leadership.

