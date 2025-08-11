Microsoft launches Copilot 3D to turn images into 3D models in seconds

Highlights:

Microsoft introduces Copilot 3D to convert 2D images into 3D models in seconds.

Available free for selected users through Copilot Labs.

Exports models in GLB format for use in design tools, game engines, and AR applications.

Supports PNG and JPG images under 10MB with clear subject–background separation.

User-generated models will not be used to train Microsoft’s AI systems.

Microsoft has introduced Copilot 3D, an artificial intelligence-powered tool designed to convert standard 2D images into 3D models in just a few seconds. Part of the Copilot Labs suite, the tool is currently available for free to a select group of users and follows the company’s recent launch of the GPT-5-powered Smart Mode for Copilot. Both releases indicate Microsoft’s continuing investment in AI tools aimed at creative, design, and productivity workflows.

How Copilot 3D Works

Copilot 3D enables users to upload PNG or JPG images under 10MB in size. After the image is uploaded, users can click the “Create” button, prompting the AI to process the file and generate a 3D model within seconds to about one minute.

The generated model can be downloaded in GLB format. This format is widely supported by 3D viewers, design software, game engines, and augmented reality (AR) applications, making it suitable for a variety of workflows.

Early testing by The Verge suggests Copilot 3D works particularly well with objects such as furniture or everyday items. However, the results may be less accurate when processing animals or objects with more complex shapes and fine details.

Accessing Copilot 3D

The tool is designed for desktop browser use. To access Copilot 3D, users can:

Visit Copilot.com Open the sidebar Navigate to the “Labs” section Select “Try now” under Copilot 3D

Generated models are stored for 28 days in a “My Creations” section. This allows users to download the files later or export them directly to augmented reality platforms and compatible design tools.

Limitations and Usage Guidelines for Copilot 3D

Microsoft has outlined specific guidelines for optimal use of Copilot 3D:

Image Quality – The AI works best when the subject is clearly separated from the background.

File Formats – Only PNG and JPG formats are currently supported. Microsoft may expand format compatibility in future updates.

Content Restrictions – Users should only upload images for which they hold the rights and should not upload photographs of people.

Enforcement – Accounts may be suspended for violations of the rules. Illegal content will be blocked automatically.

Privacy Policy – Microsoft has confirmed that user-generated 3D models will not be used to train its AI systems.

These rules are intended to maintain compliance with legal standards, safeguard intellectual property, and ensure a safe user experience.

Applications of Copilot 3D in Creative and Professional Work

The primary goal of Copilot 3D is to make 3D content creation faster and more accessible. It is aimed at sectors where the production of 3D models is essential but often time-consuming, such as:

Game Development – Rapid prototyping of in-game assets

Product Design – Creating quick visualisations of concepts

Education and Training – Demonstrating 3D concepts in classroom settings

AR and VR Development – Producing assets for immersive applications

By reducing the technical barriers often associated with traditional 3D modelling software like Blender or Autodesk Maya, Copilot 3D allows creators, hobbyists, and educators to produce models without requiring advanced skills.

Copilot 3D and Microsoft’s AI Strategy

The release of Copilot 3D follows closely after Microsoft added GPT-5-powered Smart Mode to its Copilot platform. Smart Mode is designed to deliver more context-aware AI interactions across productivity and creative tools.

With both launches happening in succession, Microsoft is signalling its intention to make Copilot a multi-purpose platform, combining productivity, creativity, and AI-assisted design capabilities in one interface.

By targeting both professionals and casual creators, the company is positioning Copilot 3D as a bridge between high-end design software and accessible AI tools. This approach could expand the reach of 3D modelling into new markets where traditional software has been too complex or resource-heavy.

Outlook for Copilot 3D

While Copilot 3D is currently in a limited-access phase, its free availability to selected users allows Microsoft to gather feedback and refine its performance before a wider rollout.

As AI-powered design tools become more common, the demand for faster, simpler methods of producing 3D content is expected to grow. Copilot 3D positions Microsoft to compete directly with emerging generative 3D platforms and to strengthen its role in the evolving landscape of AI-assisted creative tools.