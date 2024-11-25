9.1 C
New York
Monday, November 25, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNews'Criminals leaking information to media are unreliable': Trudeau on Modi-Nijjar allegation
News

‘Criminals leaking information to media are unreliable’: Trudeau on Modi-Nijjar allegation

By: vibhuti

Date:

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and his Canada counterpart Justin Trudeau shake hands during a bilateral meeting after the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 10, 2023. (Photo by PIB / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by -/PIB/AFP via Getty Images)

Related stories

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has dismissed recent allegations connecting Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and senior Indian officials to the murder of Khalistan supporter Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. Speaking in Brampton, Trudeau criticized the reports as “unreliable” and based on leaks from criminals, further complicating the already strained relationship between India and Canada.

“We have seen, unfortunately, that criminals leaking top-secret information to the media has consistently gotten those stories wrong. That’s why we had a national inquiry into foreign interference that has highlighted that the criminals leaking information to media outlets are unreliable on top of being criminal,” Trudeau stated, underscoring his government’s skepticism toward the claims.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal rejected the reports, stating, “Such ludicrous statements made to a newspaper purportedly by a Canadian government source should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve. Smear campaigns like this only further damage already strained ties.”

Canada’s National Security and Intelligence Adviser, Nathalie G. Drouin, echoed Trudeau’s remarks, issuing a statement that denied any evidence implicating Modi or other Indian officials in criminal activities within Canada. “The Government of Canada has not stated, nor is it aware of evidence, linking Prime Minister Modi, Minister Jaishankar, or NSA Ajit Doval to the serious criminal activity within Canada,” Drouin clarified, labeling such allegations “speculative and inaccurate.”

- Advertisement -

The diplomatic spat has intensified since Trudeau’s September 2023 statement accusing India of involvement in Nijjar’s murder. India strongly rejected the accusations as “preposterous” and retaliated by expelling Canadian diplomats. Canada’s actions, including seeking waivers on diplomatic immunity for Indian officials, have only deepened the divide.

Both nations have continued to exchange allegations, with India’s External Affairs Ministry dismissing the recent reports as a “smear campaign” and recalling its High Commissioner Sanjay Verma in response to Canada’s actions. The escalating tensions highlight a deepening mistrust that could have long-term implications for the bilateral relationship.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Canada clarifies: No evidence linking Modi, Jaishankar, or NSA Doval to Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

UK petition for fresh general election surpasses 2 million signatures

UK News 0
An online petition calling for a fresh general election...

Clashes over mosque survey in Uttar Pradesh: Death toll reaches four

India News 0
Violence erupted in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday as...

‘I was really young, so it was a very scary environment for me,’ Ranbir Kapoor remembers Holi parties of grandfather Raj Kapoor

Entertainment 0
At the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI),...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc