‘Criminals leaking information to media are unreliable’: Trudeau on Modi-Nijjar allegation

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has dismissed recent allegations connecting Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and senior Indian officials to the murder of Khalistan supporter Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. Speaking in Brampton, Trudeau criticized the reports as “unreliable” and based on leaks from criminals, further complicating the already strained relationship between India and Canada.

“We have seen, unfortunately, that criminals leaking top-secret information to the media has consistently gotten those stories wrong. That’s why we had a national inquiry into foreign interference that has highlighted that the criminals leaking information to media outlets are unreliable on top of being criminal,” Trudeau stated, underscoring his government’s skepticism toward the claims.

This is the interview of Indian High Commissioner Mr.Sanjay Kumar Verma to Canadian TV about the allegations levelled against him. @HCI_Ottawa Do listen in to the content and the shocking revelations #canada #khalistan #India @Iyervval @RDXThinksThat @AdityaRajKaul @bdutt… pic.twitter.com/Hil1Z3aoT4 — Sanjay Lazar (@sjlazars) October 20, 2024

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal rejected the reports, stating, “Such ludicrous statements made to a newspaper purportedly by a Canadian government source should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve. Smear campaigns like this only further damage already strained ties.”

Canada’s National Security and Intelligence Adviser, Nathalie G. Drouin, echoed Trudeau’s remarks, issuing a statement that denied any evidence implicating Modi or other Indian officials in criminal activities within Canada. “The Government of Canada has not stated, nor is it aware of evidence, linking Prime Minister Modi, Minister Jaishankar, or NSA Ajit Doval to the serious criminal activity within Canada,” Drouin clarified, labeling such allegations “speculative and inaccurate.”

The diplomatic spat has intensified since Trudeau’s September 2023 statement accusing India of involvement in Nijjar’s murder. India strongly rejected the accusations as “preposterous” and retaliated by expelling Canadian diplomats. Canada’s actions, including seeking waivers on diplomatic immunity for Indian officials, have only deepened the divide.

Both nations have continued to exchange allegations, with India’s External Affairs Ministry dismissing the recent reports as a “smear campaign” and recalling its High Commissioner Sanjay Verma in response to Canada’s actions. The escalating tensions highlight a deepening mistrust that could have long-term implications for the bilateral relationship.