11.7 C
New York
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsDeadly clashes erupt as protesters demand Imran Khan's release in Pakistan's Islamabad
News

Deadly clashes erupt as protesters demand Imran Khan’s release in Pakistan’s Islamabad

By: vibhuti

Date:

Policemen fire tear gas shells to disperse supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party during a protest to demand the release of former prime minister Imran Khan, in Islamabad on November 26, 2024. Thousands of protestors calling for the release of Pakistan's jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan defied roadblocks and tear gas to march to the gates of the nation's capital on November 26. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

Related stories

News

‘Criminals leaking information to media are unreliable’: Trudeau on Modi-Nijjar allegation

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has dismissed recent allegations...
News

Canada clarifies: No evidence linking Modi, Jaishankar, or NSA Doval to Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing

In a recent clarification, Canada stated that there is...
News

Indian-American researcher Rajan Hooda unravels ancient Egyptian pyramid construction mystery

The Egyptian pyramids, iconic symbols of ancient architecture and...
News

Musk’s SpaceX misses Starship booster catch during test flight as Donald Trump observes

SpaceX conducted its sixth test flight of the Starship...
News

Brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi detained in California, Indian authorities and FBI discuss extradition

Anmol Bishnoi, the 25-year-old younger brother of incarcerated gangster...
Pakistani protesters demanding the release of ex-prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday (26) killed four members of the nation’s security forces, the government said, as the crowds closed in on the centre of the capital.
Protesters armed with sticks and slingshots took on police in western Islamabad on Tuesday morning, less than 10 kilometres (six miles) from the government enclave they aim to occupy.
Interior minister Mohsin Naqvi said four members of the paramilitary Rangers force had been killed in an attack by “miscreants” on a city highway leading towards the government sector.

Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said the men had been “run over by a vehicle”.
“These disruptive elements do not seek revolution but bloodshed,” he said in a statement. “This is not a peaceful protest, it is extremism.”
The government said Monday that one police officer had been killed and nine more were critically wounded in two days of clashes with demonstrators as they closed in on the capital.
Khan was barred from standing in February elections that were marred by allegations of rigging, sidelined by dozens of legal cases that he claims were confected to prevent his comeback.
His Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has defied a government crackdown with regular demonstrations aiming to seize public spaces in Islamabad and other large cities.
The capital has been locked down since late Saturday, with mobile internet sporadically cut and more than 20,000 police flooding the streets, many armed with riot shields and batons.
Last week, the Islamabad city administration announced a two-month ban on public gatherings.
But PTI convoys travelled from their power base in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and the most populous province of Punjab, hauling aside roadblocks of stacked shipping containers.
“We are deeply frustrated with the government, they do not know how to function,” 56-year-old protester Kalat Khan told AFP on Monday (25). “The treatment we are receiving is unjust and cruel.”
The government cited “security concerns” for the mobile internet outages, while Islamabad’s schools and universities were also ordered shut on Monday and Tuesday.
“Those who will come here will be arrested,” Interior Minister Naqvi told reporters late Monday at D-Chowk, the public square outside Islamabad’s government buildings that PTI aims to occupy.

PTI’s chief demand is the release of Khan, the 72-year-old charismatic former cricket star who served as premier from 2018 to 2022 and is the lodestar of their party.
They are also protesting alleged tampering in the February polls and a recent government-backed constitutional amendment giving it more power over the courts, where Khan is tangled in dozens of cases.
Sharif’s government has come under increasing criticism for deploying heavy-handed measures to quash PTI’s protests.
“It speaks of a siege mentality on the part of the government and establishment — a state in which they see themselves in constant danger and fearful all the time of being overwhelmed by opponents,” read one opinion piece in the English-language Dawn newspaper published Monday (25).
“This urges them to take strong-arm measures, not occasionally but incessantly.”
The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said “blocking access to the capital, with motorway and highway closures across Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has effectively penalized ordinary citizens”.
The US State Department appealed for protesters to refrain from violence, while also urging authorities to “respect human rights and fundamental freedoms and to ensure respect for Pakistan’s laws and constitution as they work to maintain law and order”.
Khan was ousted by a no-confidence vote after falling out with the kingmaking military establishment, which analysts say engineers the rise and fall of Pakistan’s politicians.
But as opposition leader, he led an unprecedented campaign of defiance, with PTI street protests boiling over into unrest that the government cited as the reason for its crackdown.
PTI won more seats than any other party in this year’s election but a coalition of parties considered more pliable to military influence shut them out of power.
Khan has been jailed since August 2023, facing a procession of legal accusations ranging from illegal marriage to graft and inciting riots.
vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
‘Criminals leaking information to media are unreliable’: Trudeau on Modi-Nijjar allegation

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

52nd International Emmy Awards: Global talent shines as Vir Das makes historic hosting debut

Entertainment 0
The 52nd International Emmy Awards were held in New...

Nagarjuna’s son Akhil Akkineni engaged to Zainab Ravdjee

Entertainment 0
Akhil Akkineni, the younger son of veteran actor Nagarjuna...

Trump vows sweeping tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China, sparking trade war concerns

Headline news 0
US President-elect Donald Trump said Monday (25) he intends...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc