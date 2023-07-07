Asim Hasan, a 34-year-old traffic warden, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife, Aisha Hasan, 32.

The Old Bailey heard that Asim stabbed Aisha 26 times with a large kitchen knife in their home on Burrard Road in Canning Town while their young children were present.

The attack was described as “ferocious and quite savage” by the prosecutor, resulting in severe injuries that ultimately led to Aisha’s death.

Following the attack that occured on May 19, 2022, Asim dialled emergency services and admitted to stabbing his wife when the police arrived at the scene.

Despite his claims that he did not intend to harm her, the court found him guilty of murder.

A post-mortem examination revealed the extreme force used, which caused a piece of Aisha’s skull to break off.

During the trial, it was revealed that Asim had joined a dating app because he believed he was entitled to have a second wife.

The judge emphasised that Asim had a history of violence towards his wife, and the prolonged attack would have caused her immense suffering.

As a result, he was sentenced to a minimum of 21 years before he is eligible for parole.

The trial provided further details of the deteriorating relationship between Asim and Aisha, including arguments and physical altercations.

Aisha had sent a distressing message to friends, expressing concerns for her children’s well-being.

Asim claimed that he had been provoked and had acted in self-defense, stating that he did not intend to kill Aisha.

The trial continues as Asim maintains his denial of murder, but the court has rendered its verdict and handed down the life sentence on Thursday (06).