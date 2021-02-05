Raj & DK’s web series The Family Man season two was supposed to start streaming on 12th February 2021. A few weeks ago, the teaser of the series was released, and it had received a good response.

Everyone was excited to watch season two of The Family Man. But now, the release of the series has been pushed to summer 2021.

Raj & DK took to Twitter to share a note about it. The note read, “We know you have been eagerly waiting for the new season of The Family Man. We are truly grateful and humbled by all the love! We have an update for you. The Family Man Season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this summer! We have been working super hard to get you a kickass season. And we are pretty sure you will love it. Can’t wait to bring it to you!”

The Family Man season two stars Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Shreya Dhanwantary, and others. The series will mark Samantha Akkineni’s Hindi debut, and fans of the actress are excited to watch her in it.

Season one of the series had started streaming on Amazon Prime Video in September 2019. It had received a great response and won many awards at Filmfare OTT Awards including Best Male Actor (Critics), Best Female Actor (Critics), and Best Series (Critics).