International celebs like Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and others tweeted about the Farmers Protest in India. Later, many Indian celebs posted against it, and started tweeting with the hashtags, #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.

Recently, at the launch of the show Indian Pro Music League, while talking to media Salman Khan spoke up about the Farmers Protest. He actor stated, “The right thing should be done. The most correct thing should be done. The most noble thing should be done.”

Also, while talking about releasing his movie Radhe on Eid after the request from single screen owners, Salman said, “There are three films of mine that are ready for release, and the problem with single-screen theatres is that there are very few films being released over there.”

“Nowadays, there is a kabristan (graveyard) kind of feel to single-screen theatres, as no one goes there to watch films. Obviously, the people who own these have no other option than to run them, and there are so many theatres that have shut down due to financial reasons. I feel it is not a good sign. We are in the profession of acting, so we make films. But where should we release them?”

A couple of weeks ago, Salman Khan had confirmed that his movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will hit the big screens on Eid 2021. Directed by Prabhudheva, the movie also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff.

Apart from Radhe, Salman has movies like Antim, Tiger 3, Kick 2, and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.