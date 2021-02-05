In 2013, Mohanlal starred in a movie titled Drishyam (Malayalam) which did very well at the box office and also received thumbs up from the critics. The movie was remade in various languages like Kannada (Drishya), Telugu (Drushyam), Tamil (Papanasam), Hindi (Drishyam), Sinhala (Dharmayuddhaya), and Chinese (Sheep Without a Shepherd ).

Now, the makers are coming up with the sequel to the film titled Drishyam 2 which will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video. Today, Mohanlal took to Instagram to share the trailer release date with his fans. The trailer of Drishyam 2 will be out on 8th February 2021.

The actor posted, “The mystery continues… #Drishyam2Trailer out on Feb 8! #Drishyam2OnPrime coming soon, @primevideoin. @meenasagar16 @jeethu4ever @antonyperumbavoor @aashirvadcine @drishyam2movie @satheesh_kurup.”

On 1st January 2021, the teaser of the film was released. Mohanlal had posted on Instagram, “Drishyam 2 Official Teaser Georgekutty and his family are coming soon on @primevideoin #Drishyam2OnPrime #happynewyear @meenasagar16 @jeethu4ever @antonyperumbavoor @aashirvadcine @drishyam2movie @satheesh_kurup.”

While the release date of the film is not yet announced, we are sure fans of Mohanlal would be excited for Drishyam 2. It will be interesting to see if like Drishyam, the sequel will also be remade in various languages or not.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 2 also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil. Earlier, the movie was slated to hit the big screens in January 2021, but later the makers decided a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video.