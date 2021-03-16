Last year, it was announced that Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana D’Cruz starrer The Big Bull will get a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar. Now, today, the makers have announced the release date of the film.

The Big Bull will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on 8th April 2021. Ajay Devgn, who has produced the film, took to Instagram to share a teaser of the movie and announce the release date.

He posted, “Introducing The Big Bull… The mother of all scams!!! Trailer out on 19th March. #TheBigBull releasing on 8th April only on @disneyplushotstarvip, stay tuned! ��� #DisneyPlusHostarMultiplex @bachchan @ileana_official @nikifying @shah_sohum @kookievgulati @anandpandit @kumarmangatpathak @meenaiyerofficial @vickssharma @dharmendraedt @adffilms @anandpanditmotionpictures.”

Well, the teaser doesn’t give out much about the film, but Ajay’s voice as the narrator is impactful.

The Big Bull is based on the life of stockbroker, Harshad Mehta. However, in the film the makers have used a different name for the protagonist.

Last year, we saw Hansal Mehta’s web series Scam: 1992, which was also based on the life of Harshad Mehta. The series had received a great response. It will be interesting to see what response the movie will get.

Directed by Kookie Gulati, The Big Bull also stars Nikita Dutta and Sohum Shah in the pivotal roles.