Ajith Kumar was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 release Nerkonda Paarvai which was a Tamil remake of Hindi film PINK. The movie was produced by Boney Kapoor, and after the success of Nerkonda Paarvai, the actor-producer duo has teamed up for a movie titled Valimai.

Fans of Ajith have been eagerly waiting for the first look of the film, and recently, Kapoor took to Twitter to inform everyone that the first look will be unveiled on Kumar’s birthday.

Boney Kapoor tweeted, “The first look and the promotions of #Valimai will be initiated from May1st on the occasion of Mr #AjithKumar’s 50th birthday #AK50 @BayViewProjOffl #Vinoth #Niravshah @SureshChandraa @thisisysr @dhilipaction @DoneChannel1.”

Directed by H. Vinoth, Valimai also stars Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda in pivotal roles.

Apart from Valimai, Boney Kapoor is producing two more films this year, Vakeel Saab (Telugu) and Maidaan (Hindi). Vakeel Saab starring Pawan Kalyan is a Telugu remake of the Hindi film PINK and it is slated to release on 9th April 2021.

Talking about Maidaan, the film starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role is all set to hit the big screens on Dussehra this year.