Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is one of the best cross-border love stories made in Bollywood. It was one of the highest-grossing films of 2001 and had many scenes that are still remembered by moviegoers.

According to a report in Mid-day, after two decades, director Anil Sharma is planning a sequel to the film. A source told the tabloid, “The makers of Gadar have figured out the plot points and are working on a script. While Sunny and Ameesha Patel will be a part of the story, the director’s son Utkarsh, who essayed the role of their son Jeeta in the original, will play a pivotal part. The young actor had forayed into Bollywood in 2018 with Genius.”

While talking about it, the filmmaker told the tabloid, “Talks about a sequel are on, but I will officially confirm at the right time. At the moment, things are at a nascent stage.”

Well, currently, Anil Sharma is busy with the pre-production of Apne 2 which stars Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Karan Deol. The film will reportedly start rolling in June this year. Apne 2 was supposed to release on Diwali 2021, but it is said that the film has been postponed to 2022.