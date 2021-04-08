Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is one of the most awaited films of the year. While of course, it will attract the Hindi film audiences, but to make it a pan-India film, the makers have decided to release it in Telugu as well.

To create a good pre-release buzz, the makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi have decided to attach the Telugu teaser of the film along with Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab. The Venu Sriram directorial is all set to hit the big screens tomorrow.

Alia Bhatt took to Twitter to share a video in which she is making an announcement about the teaser. The actress is seen saying a few lines in the Telugu language.

The actress tweeted, “Releasing our #GangubaiKathiawadi teaser in Telugu on the big screen with #VakeelSaab Red heart #SanjayLeelaBhansali @ajaydevgn @prerna982 @jayantilalgada @PenMovies @bhansali_produc @PawanKalyan @shrutihaasan @i_nivethathomas @yoursanjali @BoneyKapoor.”

Meanwhile, Alia will be making her Telugu debut this year with SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The movie, which also stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Ajay Devgn, is slated to release on 13th October 2021.

Currently, Alia is in self-quarantine as she had tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago. The actress reportedly just has one day shoot left for Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is slated to release on 30th July 2021.