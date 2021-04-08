In 2020, Zee5 released a web series titled State of Siege: 26/11 which starred Arjan Bajwa, Arjun Bijlani and Vivek Dahiya. Now, the makers are all set to make State of Siege a franchise, and have announced a sequel to it titled State of Siege: Temple Attack.

Akshaye Khanna will be making his digital debut with it. Zee5 took to Twitter to share the actor’s first look and announce State of Siege: Temple Attack.

They tweeted, “Major Hanut Singh has the target locked in sight � Akshaye Khanna will carry forward the Stage of Siege franchise in this action-packed sequel. State of Siege: Temple Attack coming soon, only on ZEE5! #SahasKiVijay.”

While talking about his character, Akshaye in a statement said, “To be able to wear ‘the uniform’ without taking the oath of the ultimate sacrifice — this is a privilege that only an actor is afforded. My only focus during the making has been not to disrespect that privilege.”

State of Siege: Temple Attack is based on the 2002 attack at Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. It will also star Gautam Rode, Vivek Dahiya, Manjari Fadnis, Akshay Oberoi, and Samir Soni.

Akshaye Khanna was last seen on the big screen in the 2020 release Sab Kushal Mangal. The film failed to impress the critics and was a disaster at the box office.