Bunty Aur Babli 2, Sooryavanshi, and Chehre were all set to release this month. However, due to the lockdown-like restrictions in India, the makers of the movies decided to postpone the release date.

Well now, everyone is keen to know whether Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will release on Eid this year or it will also get postponed. There were reports that for now the makers are hoping to release the film on Eid, but recently, Salman opened up about the release date of Radhe.

Recently, Salman launched Kabir Bedi’s autobiography, Stories I Must Tell, and during an online interaction when Bedi asked Salman about Radhe, the actor said, “We are still trying our best to release it on Eid. If this lockdown continues, then we might have to push it to next Eid. But if cases reduce, if people take care of themselves, wear masks, maintain social distance and don’t break these rules made by the government, I think this would die off very soon. And if it does, then we’ll have Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai in theatres on Eid.”

“However, if the citizens don’t listen and the cases of coronavirus continue to grow, then it’ll pose a problem not only to the theatre owners but also to the daily wage workers. It’ll prove to be bad just like it was earlier. So everyone should take it very, very seriously and ensure that we kill this coronavirus and that we move on in our lives before it kills us all,” he added.

In the end, Salman stated, “By the grace of god, film acchi bani hai. Chal bhi jaayegi. But what’s important is that the people should not get the virus.”

Directed by Prabhudeva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda.