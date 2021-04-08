Kangana Ranaut feels that Bollywood film industry tries to sideline her and doesn’t support her films. She says that B-Town celebs never praise the trailer of her movies, the way they praise the trailer of movies featuring other actresses.

Recently, she took to Twitter and claimed that Akshay Kumar and many other stars secretly called and messaged her to praise the trailer of Thalaivi, but because of the movie mafia terror, they didn’t openly praise it.

Kangana tweeted, “Bollywood is so hostile that even to praise me can get people in trouble,I have got many secret calls and messages even from big stars like @akshaykumar they praised @Thalaivithefilm trailer to sky but unlike Alia and Deepika films they can’t openly praise it. Movie mafia terror.”

She further wrote, “Wish an industry of art can be objective when it comes to art, and not indulge in power play and politics when it comes to cinema, my political views and spirituality should not make me a target of bullying, harassment and isolation but if they do, then obviously I will win…”

Thalaivi, which is a biopic on Jayalalithaa, is slated to release on 23rd April 2021. It’s a trilingual film and will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

There are lockdown-like restrictions announced in the many states of India because of which many filmmakers have decided to postpone the release of their movies. However, the makers of Thalaivi have not yet announced anything about postponing their film.