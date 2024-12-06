Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson arrested on corruption charges

Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson was arrested by FBI agents in Dorchester on Friday morning, facing public corruption charges. According to reports, the arrest follows a federal investigation into allegations of wire fraud and theft related to programs receiving federal funds.

Federal prosecutors claim Fernandes Anderson engaged in a fraudulent scheme involving a staff member she hired in late 2022, who was allegedly related to her. She is accused of proposing an arrangement in which the staffer would receive additional compensation and then kick back most of this pay.

The court filing by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts details an incident in June 2023 when Fernandes Anderson reportedly received $7,000 in cash as part of this arrangement. “On or about June 9, 2023, at approximately 4:11 p.m., Staff Member A texted Fernandes Anderson, ‘Bathroom’ to let Fernandes Anderson know that Staff Member A was waiting in the bathroom to hand the $7,000 cash to Fernandes Anderson,” the document alleges. Shortly after, Fernandes Anderson texted back, “Ready,” signaling she was prepared to accept the money in a City Hall bathroom.

The filing also highlights her personal financial struggles, including missed rent and car payments, as well as a pending $5,000 penalty from the Ethics Commission. Federal prosecutors say these financial challenges motivated her alleged actions.

In 2022, Fernandes Anderson reportedly hired two immediate family members for paid staff positions, which is prohibited under Boston City Council rules. After firing them, she faced a $5,000 fine from the Ethics Commission. More recently, the Massachusetts Office of Campaign and Political Finance flagged her campaign for exceeding contribution limits and failing to file deposit information on time.

Elected in November 2021, Fernandes Anderson represents District 7, which includes neighborhoods like Roxbury, Dorchester, Fenway, and part of the South End. Her biography on the City of Boston’s website notes her groundbreaking role as the first African immigrant and Muslim-American elected to the Boston City Council. Before her election, she served in various leadership roles, including as Executive Director of Bowdoin Geneva Main Streets and as a parent advocate with Boston Public Schools.

When asked about the allegations earlier this week, Fernandes Anderson told reporters, “I do not have any comment. You guys know exactly why I cannot comment.”