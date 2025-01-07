Indian-American congressman Suhas Subramanyam takes oath on Bhagavad Gita

In a groundbreaking moment for Indian-Americans and the Hindu community, Suhas Subramanyam, the newly elected Congressman representing Virginia’s 13th district, took his oath of office on the sacred Hindu scripture, the Bhagavad Gita. This historic event marks a significant milestone for the growing political representation of Indian-Americans in the United States.

Subramanyam’s mother witnessed the proud moment as her son swore in as a member of one of the world’s most powerful legislative bodies. Reflecting on his journey, Subramanyam remarked, “If you had said to my mom when she landed at Dulles Airport from India that her son would represent Virginia in Congress, she probably wouldn’t have believed you.”

On my way to certify the election results — snow or shine. #119thCongress pic.twitter.com/YlCAAQ7DCC — Rep. Suhas Subramanyam (VA-10) (@RepSuhas) January 6, 2025

Subramanyam follows in the footsteps of Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu-American elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. Gabbard made history in 2013 by taking her oath on the Bhagavad Gita, becoming a trailblazer for Hindu representation in American politics. Her decision inspired a tradition that Subramanyam proudly upheld, symbolizing the rising influence of Hindu-Americans in the U.S. political landscape.

Subramanyam’s victory further underscores the increasing prominence of Indian-Americans in U.S. politics. With his election, the number of Indian-American lawmakers in Congress now stands at four. Other notable members include Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna, and Shri Thanedar. Collectively, they represent a thriving and influential South Asian community that continues to make its mark in shaping America’s future.

The diverse religious representation in Congress is noteworthy. While Christianity remains dominant with 461 members, other faiths, including Judaism with 32 members and Buddhism with three members, add to the rich tapestry of American democracy. The inclusion of Hindu lawmakers like Subramanyam highlights the importance of representing all communities within the U.S. legislative system.

Before his historic congressional win, Suhas Subramanyam served as a policy adviser in former President Barack Obama’s administration, focusing on issues such as public health and economic development. In 2019, he was elected to Virginia’s General Assembly, where he worked on legislation addressing public health, education, and community growth.

His transition to Congress signifies not only a personal achievement but also a significant step forward for the Indian-American community. Subramanyam’s success serves as an inspiration to other South Asians pursuing careers in public service, proving that hard work and determination can lead to representation at the highest levels of government.

Subramanyam’s journey to Congress reflects the socio-political ascent of Indian-Americans, one of the fastest-growing and most successful ethnic groups in the United States. Their contributions span diverse fields, from technology to politics, reshaping the narrative of immigrant communities in America.

By taking his oath on the Bhagavad Gita, Subramanyam not only honored his cultural and religious heritage but also reinforced the importance of diversity in American politics. His election is a testament to the growing acceptance and influence of minority communities in shaping the nation’s future.

As Indian-Americans like Subramanyam continue to make strides in public office, their presence signals a more inclusive and representative democracy. Subramanyam’s success paves the way for a new generation of leaders committed to fostering diversity, equality, and progress.