Study suggests coffee may add nearly two years to healthy lifespan

Drinking coffee may contribute to a nearly two-year increase in a person’s healthy lifespan, according to a study published in Ageing Research Reviews. The research reviewed existing studies to conclude that moderate coffee consumption could extend healthspan—the period of life spent in good health—by an average of 1.8 years.

Led by Rodrigo Cunha from the University of Coimbra, Portugal, the study highlighted the importance of dietary interventions in promoting healthier aging, particularly as the global population grows older. “We know that the world’s population is aging faster than ever, which is why it’s increasingly important to explore dietary interventions which may allow people to not only live longer but also healthier lives,” Cunha said.

The researchers emphasized coffee’s unique role in healthy aging, noting its over 2,000 bioactive compounds, which include antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents. These compounds are believed to reduce neuroinflammation, regulate insulin sensitivity, and address biological mechanisms that deteriorate with age, such as genomic instability and cell mutations.

The study found coffee’s aging-related benefits to be consistent across genders. While older adults are traditionally advised to limit coffee intake, Cunha called for a reassessment of guidelines, suggesting they may not fully reflect coffee’s potential benefits. “Traditional clinical recommendations have at times overlooked coffee’s role in healthy aging, but with a strong research base around how regular consumption can potentially reduce some of the most chronic diseases facing society, it is likely time to re-evaluate these,” he stated.

Although the exact mechanisms remain unclear, researchers suggested further studies could offer deeper insights into coffee’s impact on healthy aging.