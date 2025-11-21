‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star arrested on suspicion of rape as police review second case linked to BBC show

Highlights:

Police confirm a Strictly Come Dancing figure was arrested in London on suspicion of rape on October 13.

The alleged incident reportedly took place in Hertfordshire in 2024.

BBC says it cannot comment during an active police inquiry.

The case is not related to the current Strictly Come Dancing series or its on-air cast. - Advertisement -

The development comes months after a separate arrest involving another Strictly-linked man.

A man associated with Strictly Come Dancing was arrested in London on October 13 on suspicion of rape, placing renewed attention on the BBC’s long-running entertainment show. Police said the alleged incident occurred in Hertfordshire in 2024, and not at any Strictly Come Dancing production site. The individual, whose name has been withheld for legal reasons, was later released on bail pending further inquiries.

Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed the arrest and said the man was detained “on suspicion of rape” and released while the investigation continues. Officers also stated that the complainant was not a contestant or professional dancer from Strictly Come Dancing, a detail that has drawn public interest because the only connection to the series comes from the man’s broader involvement with the program.

The BBC, responding to questions about the case, said it cannot comment while the police are conducting an active investigation. A spokesperson said the broadcaster considers it inappropriate to issue further statements at this stage.

This case is separate from another police investigation earlier this year involving a different male linked to Strictly Come Dancing, who was arrested in August on suspicion of rape and “non-consensual intimate image abuse”. That individual has also not been named due to legal restrictions. Neither case is connected to the current season of Strictly Come Dancing, which continues to air as scheduled.

Why Strictly Come Dancing Is Under Renewed Scrutiny

The arrest has brought Strictly Come Dancing back into the public spotlight after recent years of controversy. The show has previously faced claims involving drugs, bullying, and off-screen misconduct. While none of those allegations relate to the current police investigations, the new arrest has intensified questions about vetting, pastoral care, and the oversight of individuals affiliated with the program.

Police emphasized that the complaint in the current case is unrelated to Strictly Come Dancing production locations or events. This distinction has been important for program executives, who have sought to underline that the ongoing series has not been affected. Production continues at Elstree Studios, and no changes have been made to filming schedules or contestant participation.

BBC Response to Ongoing Strictly Come Dancing Investigations

In its brief statement, the BBC repeated that it would not comment during active investigations, consistent with established practice across the broadcaster. Internally, however, the organization is facing pressure to demonstrate that appropriate safeguarding mechanisms are in place for all individuals linked to Strictly Come Dancing.

With two separate cases unfolding in quick succession, attention has also turned to whether the show will introduce additional risk assessments or oversight measures. For now, the BBC has maintained its position of waiting for the police inquiries to conclude before offering detailed comment.

Strictly Come Dancing Production Continues as Police Review Evidence

Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Public Protection team is leading the current inquiry. Officers have declined to release further details because of the sensitive nature of the allegations. No charging decisions have been announced, and investigators continue to review evidence related to the Hertfordshire incident.

Despite the public focus on the case, Strictly Come Dancing continues to record and broadcast its weekend shows. The BBC has confirmed that no individuals taking part in the present series are connected to the case, and no operational adjustments have been required.

What Happens Next for Strictly Come Dancing?

For now, the next steps depend entirely on police progress. The show remains on air, and legally no further action can occur until investigators complete their work. However, the existence of two parallel criminal cases involving individuals linked to Strictly Come Dancing has raised broader questions about the program’s duty of care, organizational culture, and external perception.

As both inquiries remain active, the show’s leadership may face increased scrutiny from viewers, stakeholders, and regulators. The BBC will likely wait for charging decisions or case closure before considering any internal reviews.

Strictly Come Dancing, one of the broadcaster’s most-watched entertainment programs, continues to attract significant public attention, and the developments around the investigations are expected to remain a major topic as the season progresses.