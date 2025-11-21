Fatima Bosch takes Miss Universe title after weeks of disputes, walkouts and public criticism

Highlights:

Fatima Bosch wins Miss Universe in Thailand after a turbulent month

Her victory follows a livestreamed confrontation where she walked out of a meeting

Judges resigned days before the finale as claims of interference spread online

Contestants slipped and fell on stage during the televised rounds

Mexico celebrates Fatima Bosch as crowds watch the result live

Fatima Bosch was named Miss Universe in Thailand on Friday night, closing a month marked by disputes, public backlash and growing speculation about interference inside the pageant. The title came after several weeks in which Fatima Bosch became the central figure in the global conversation around the event, drawing attention to the livestream dispute, resignations and confusion among contestants.

The build-up to the final reshaped the public narrative around the competition. The pageant became one of the most-discussed global entertainment events of the week, driven largely by the conflict between Fatima Bosch and Thai organizer Nawat Itsaragrisil.

Fatima Bosch and the Livestream Clash That Sparked Global Attention

The tension began earlier this month when Fatima Bosch walked out of a meeting after an argument with Nawat Itsaragrisil about her not posting sponsored content. The exchange was livestreamed. Bosch left the room with Miss Iraq beside her. Other contestants began to follow but were told, “Sit down.”

After the incident, Fatima Bosch told reporters she had been called dumb. She received support from Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum, who said women should speak up when they felt disrespected. Nawat later apologized, though the confrontation continued to dominate the conversation online and across social media platforms. The dispute placed Fatima Bosch at the center of global headlines in the days leading up to the final.

Did the Judging Process Affect Fatima Bosch’s Win?

Questions about the judging process added more pressure on the event. Two judges resigned the week before the final. French composer Omar Harfouch claimed that a secret vote had been held without the official jury and said the vote was illegitimate.

The Miss Universe Organization issued a statement denying Harfouch’s accusation. Another judge, former footballer Claude Makelele, also stepped down citing personal reasons. These developments led to speculation about whether the selection of the winner had been influenced before the final show. Social media reactions continued to push the same question: was the outcome predetermined? Fatima Bosch’s supporters maintained that the process had no bearing on the final decision.

Falls, Exits and Confusion During On-Stage Rounds

The instability surrounding the event extended into rehearsals and the live show. Miss Britain Danielle Latimer slipped during the national costume round. She later said she intended the move, though many viewers doubted the explanation given the already tense atmosphere.

Miss Jamaica Gabrielle Henry slipped off the stage during the evening gown walk and was taken to the hospital. The Miss Universe Organization confirmed she had no fractures and was under observation. These incidents increased public scrutiny as viewers noted the unusually chaotic presentation of the competition.

Fatima Bosch Secures the Crown Amid Ongoing Questions

In the final round, Fatima Bosch answered a question about how she would create a safe space for women. She spoke about using her voice to help others. Her response drew strong reactions from audiences watching in Mexico, where crowds in Villahermosa celebrated her win live.

Even Nawat, who initially declined to comment on the result, later congratulated her. Fatima Bosch said she hopes to be remembered as someone unafraid to speak, emphasizing her stance from the earlier confrontation.

The debate has not ended. Some fans claim other contestants performed better, while others believe Fatima Bosch had secured her moment from the day she walked out of the livestreamed meeting. Her win closes a dramatic chapter, but the conversation about the pageant’s handling of disputes, judging transparency and internal conflicts is likely to continue.