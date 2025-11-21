‘I’m a Celebrity 2025’: The 10 biggest moments from the new season so far

Highlights:

I’m a Celebrity 2025 opened to 6.6 million overnight viewers, with ITVX streams rising across the first three episodes.

Full cast includes Aitch, Alex Scott, Ruby Wax, Kelly Brook, Martin Kemp, Angry Ginge, Eddie Kadi, Jack Osbourne, Lisa Riley, Shona McGarty, Vogue Williams and Tom Read Wilson.

Vogue Williams and Tom Read Wilson entered late on November 20.

New ITV rule prevents viewers from selecting the same contestant for three consecutive trials.

Viewers questioned the use of AI-generated photos during one task.

Early trials involved crocodiles, underwater challenges and parachute landings.

The latest season of I’m a Celebrity 2025 is one week into its run and has already produced several widely discussed moments. The cast is now complete, two additional contestants have arrived in camp, and early trials have given viewers a steady stream of talking points. Ratings remain strong, with the launch episode crossing six million overnight viewers and social media tracking each development closely. With daily updates arriving from Australia, the season is building momentum as new rule changes, technical issues and shifting camp dynamics continue to drive discussion.

I’m a Celebrity 2025: Who Is in This Year’s Camp?

This season’s cast includes a mix of established entertainers, athletes, reality personalities and internet creators. The confirmed lineup features Aitch, Alex Scott, Angry Ginge, Eddie Kadi, Jack Osbourne, Kelly Brook, Lisa Riley, Martin Kemp, Ruby Wax, Shona McGarty, Vogue Williams and Tom Read Wilson. Vogue and Tom joined after the opening episode, bringing new dynamics to the group as camp routines continue to settle.

I’m a Celebrity 2025: Why Launch Night Drew Complaints

The first episode was overshadowed by a voting issue that frustrated many viewers. ITV’s app crashed during the launch, blocking votes for the season’s first trial. Social media quickly filled with complaints as users shared screenshots of unresponsive voting screens. Because public participation is central to the format, the glitch drew immediate attention.

I’m a Celebrity 2025: The Toughest Trials So Far

Aitch opened the solo trials by facing a crocodile and returned to camp with all seven stars. Eddie Kadi’s underwater challenge delivered six out of seven stars. Earlier group tasks required contestants to parachute into the jungle and crawl through foul-smelling slime to secure a key.

Viewers also noticed something unusual during a Day 3 challenge. The photographs shown to contestants did not look like real family images, and many questioned whether they were AI-generated. The choice sparked a wave of online criticism and became one of the week’s most discussed topics.

I’m a Celebrity 2025: What’s Different This Season?

ITV introduced a new rule limiting how often one contestant can be selected for trials. The change aims to reduce repeated voting patterns that previously left certain celebrities facing multiple challenges in a row. The series also appears to be moving away from its long-running skyscraper “walk-the-plank” stunt, which often divided viewer opinion.

I’m a Celebrity 2025: What’s Happening Inside Camp?

Interactions in camp have generated conversation, particularly Ruby Wax’s comments toward Angry Ginge, which divided viewers. Some felt she was too sharp, while others defended her direct style. Kelly Brook’s on-screen reunion with Ant and Dec also drew interest because of the trio’s past issues during her short time as a Britain’s Got Talent judge. Meanwhile, Jack Osbourne’s stories about his father became some of the most shared moments of the opening week.

I’m a Celebrity 2025: How Are Ratings Performing?

Ratings have been strong. ITV recorded 6.6 million overnight viewers for the launch and a peak of 7.3 million. The series dominated among viewers aged 16–34. ITVX reported more than 12 million streams across the first few episodes, showing year-on-year growth.

I’m a Celebrity 2025: What’s Coming Up Next?

Angry Ginge will take on the “Camp Fright” trial, a challenge focused on spiders, a known fear for him. Each episode continues to be followed by I’m a Celebrity: Unpacked, where Joel Dommett and Kemi Rodgers review the day’s events with guests such as Jill Scott and Seann Walsh. Producers have indicated that upcoming trials will intensify and that eliminations will begin soon.

Why I’m a Celebrity 2025 Is Standing Out

After 25 seasons, the format continues to draw viewers. A varied cast, updated rules and audience scrutiny of even small details — including the AI photo controversy — are keeping the series in consistent conversation. Early signs indicate that I’m a Celebrity 2025 is building momentum, and the season is shaping into one of the franchise’s more active and closely followed editions.