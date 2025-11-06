Miss Mexico walks out after Thai organizer calls her ‘dumb’ at Miss Universe Event

Highlights:

Fatima Bosch was called “dumb” by Thai organizer Nawat Itsaragrisil during a live Miss Universe Thailand sashing ceremony.

The confrontation was broadcast to viewers and witnessed by more than 70 contestants.

Bosch replied, “Because I have a voice,” before walking out of the event.

Reigning Miss Universe Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark led a walkout in protest, joined by contestants from Palestine, Costa Rica, Panama, and Puerto Rico.

MUO president Raul Rocha Cantu condemned the organizer’s “malicious acts” and confirmed that Nawat’s role would be “restricted or eliminated entirely.”

MUO sent a senior delegation to Bangkok to take over event operations and ensure contestant safety and dignity.

Nawat later apologized on Thai television, saying, “If anyone feels bad or uncomfortable, I apologise to everyone.”

Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch walked out of a Miss Universe pre-event ceremony in Bangkok after being publicly insulted by Thai organizer Nawat Itsaragrisil. The exchange occurred during the sashing ceremony, a formal event that precedes the Miss Universe finals, and was captured on a livestream. The incident prompted an immediate protest by several contestants, a formal response from the Miss Universe Organization, and widespread public criticism.

The confrontation began when Nawat addressed Bosch about her social media activity, accusing her of not sharing enough sponsor-related posts about Thailand. The exchange escalated quickly in front of more than 70 contestants and media cameras. “If you follow your national director, you’re dumb,” Nawat said on the microphone. Bosch attempted to respond but was interrupted repeatedly. She answered, “Because I have a voice.”

Miss Mexico stands firm and contestants protest

After the onstage exchange, Nawat summoned security and warned that any contestant who joined a protest could be disqualified. Most contestants ignored the warning and stood to leave. Led by reigning Miss Universe Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark, contestants walked out in a coordinated protest.

Outside the venue, Miss Mexico told reporters she had been “disrespected and insulted” but said she would not retreat. “I’m not afraid to make my voice heard,” Bosch said. “We’re in the 21st century, I’m not a doll to be styled and told what to do.”

Victoria Kjær Theilvig described her decision to walk out as a matter of principle. “To trash another girl is beyond disrespectful,” Theilvig said. “This is about women’s rights.” Photos and social posts showed contestants from Palestine, Costa Rica, Panama and Puerto Rico joining the walkout. Theilvig later wrote, “This is sisterhood.”

Miss Mexico incident prompts MUO intervention

The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) issued an official statement the following morning. MUO president Raul Rocha Cantu condemned the organizer’s behavior, calling it “malicious acts.” In his statement, Cantu said Nawat had “humiliated and shown a lack of respect” toward Bosch and had “intimidated a defenceless woman by calling security.” He added that Nawat’s role in the remaining events would be “restricted or eliminated entirely” and that MUO was considering legal action. MUO also dispatched a senior delegation to Bangkok to assume management of pageant activities and to protect contestants’ safety and dignity.

The MUO statement framed the incident as a breach of the organization’s standards for conduct and contestant treatment. It outlined steps to limit the organizer’s responsibilities for the rest of the competition and signaled possible further disciplinary or legal measures.

Miss Mexico’s embassy contacted; apology issued by organizer

Following the walkout, the Mexican embassy in Bangkok contacted Bosch’s family to check on her welfare. Video of the confrontation circulated widely online and drew international commentary. Many viewers and pageant followers called for Nawat to be removed from further involvement in Miss Universe activities.

Under mounting pressure, Nawat issued an apology on Thai television and across social media. “If anyone feels bad or uncomfortable, I apologise to everyone,” he said. He added that his comments had been misunderstood and that he felt “very pressured” during the moment. The apology did not halt criticism or quell calls for accountability from contestants and observers.

Miss Mexico incident and the path forward

The Miss Mexico walkout has shifted attention from routine pageant logistics to questions about how contestants are treated and how organizers should be held accountable. The MUO response indicates the organization will take immediate management steps and may pursue legal remedies. Contestants’ coordinated protest, led by the reigning Miss Universe, underscored a broader call for respect and professional standards at international competitions.

The Miss Universe 2025 pageant remains scheduled to continue, with the final coronation night set for November 21. The events in Bangkok have already prompted changes to event management and renewed scrutiny of the role local organizers play during international pageants. Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch’s decision to speak out and the subsequent actions by fellow contestants and MUO are likely to shape how organizers, hosts and contestants engage at the remaining events.