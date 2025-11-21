Liverpool Beatles Museum launches new hall of fame celebrating 85 local icons

Highlights:

Exhibition honors 85 Liverpool legends from music, film, television, sports, and public life

Featured items include Cilla Black’s dress, Sir Ken Dodd’s tickling stick, and Ricky Tomlinson’s Jim Royle vest

Sporting displays feature Beth Tweddle, Tony Bellew, and memorabilia related to Jurgen Klopp

"Strictly Come Dancing" items, including Sunetra Sarker's shoes, form part of the celebrity contributions

Museum confirms annual additions to the Liverpool Legends Hall of Fame

The Liverpool Beatles Museum has opened a new Liverpool Legends Hall of Fame that acknowledges prominent figures from across the city’s cultural history. The exhibition, launched Thursday during a red carpet event, aims to widen attention beyond The Beatles by spotlighting 85 Liverpool icons across television, entertainment, sports, and historical milestones.

The collection includes recognizable items such as Sir Ken Dodd’s tickling stick, Cilla Black’s dress, and Ricky Tomlinson’s Jim Royle vest. The museum said the exhibition provides a platform for Liverpool personalities who contributed significantly to the city’s broader reputation. Museum owner Roag Best said contributors were eager to support the project, noting that everyone approached agreed to loan items.

“Everyone knows John, Paul, George and Ringo, but there are so many others who shaped Liverpool’s fame,” Best said.

Liverpool’s cultural story goes beyond The Beatles

The exhibition covers three floors inside the museum, offering an expanded view of Liverpool’s creative and historical influence. It includes living figures, as well as tributes to individuals who made an impact in earlier eras. Among them is The Vivienne, the drag artist who died earlier this year, and Kitty Wilkinson, born in 1785, known for opening Britain’s first public washhouse. Best said water would be a recurring theme throughout the displays.

The museum said the purpose of the Liverpool Legends Hall of Fame is to ensure that the city’s full legacy is recognized—not only its association with one of the world’s most famous bands but also its contributions to sports, entertainment, public service, and culture.

Athletic achievements strengthen Liverpool’s presence in the hall

The exhibition presents an extensive selection of Liverpool sports memorabilia. It includes gymnastics trophies belonging to Beth Tweddle, gloves worn by boxer Tony Bellew, and exhibits connected to former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Two Bafta awards sit among the items, adding to the variety of contributions from Liverpool’s film and television community.

Actor Peter Serafinowicz also provided the script and a prop from Shaun of the Dead, giving visitors a chance to see behind-the-scenes connections linked to Liverpool personalities involved in national and global entertainment.

Red carpet opening brings together well-known Liverpool names

Celebrities attended Thursday’s opening and toured the exhibition before it opened to the public. The showcase received contributions from several notable Liverpool figures. Sunetra Sarker added her Strictly Come Dancing shoes, Les Dennis donated wall art, and Craig Charles loaned the leather jacket he wore on Robot Wars.

Best said that coordinating with such a wide range of Liverpool contributors took months of communication. He remarked that his phone contacts “are quite impressive now” and noted that everyone approached accepted his request to participate.

The museum said early reactions indicate strong public interest, particularly from Liverpool residents who are pleased to see diverse local achievements represented in one place.

Museum plans yearly additions to honor new Liverpool representatives

The Beatles are intentionally not part of the Liverpool Legends Hall of Fame, as the museum’s existing exhibitions already focus heavily on them. Instead, the hall of fame aims to expand continuously by adding new Liverpool figures each year. Organizers expect the project to grow into a long-standing city institution showcasing Liverpool’s evolving contributions.

The museum anticipates increased attendance following the launch because of the hall’s broad mix of music, sports, television, historical material, and Liverpool-specific artifacts. Officials said the exhibition will remain a central feature of the museum and will be updated regularly to reflect the expanding influence of Liverpool’s talent.