US to raise key immigration and travel fees starting January 2026

Highlights:

US immigration and border-related fees rise January 1, 2026

Parole fee increases from $1,000 to $1,020

ESTA fee increase does not impact Indian travelers

EVUS fee adjusts to $30.75 for eligible Chinese nationals - Advertisement -

Form I-94 fee remains $30

Fees updated annually under HR-1 based on inflation

The United States Department of Homeland Security will raise several immigration and travel-related fees beginning January 1, 2026. The revisions follow the annual inflation-based adjustment required under HR-1, also known as the “One Big Beautiful Bill.” The law directs DHS to update specific immigration fees each year in line with the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers. While the increases remain small, applicants traveling for education, medical reasons, business, or humanitarian needs will need to account for the updated costs.

The annual adjustment affects a range of fee categories used by travelers and applicants from different countries. Most changes are incremental, but they play a role in long-term immigration planning and budgeting, particularly for individuals relying on parole or other specific entry routes.

Parole Applications Will Rise to $1,020

One of the most notable immigration-related changes for 2026 is the updated parole fee. Starting January 1, 2026, the cost for applying for temporary parole will increase from $1,000 to $1,020. Parole is used for urgent humanitarian situations or when an individual’s entry provides a significant public benefit. It allows foreign nationals to enter the United States without a visa in limited circumstances.

The $20 increase is modest but relevant for applicants who depend on parole pathways for emergency medical travel, humanitarian needs, or urgent visits that cannot be managed through standard visa categories. For many travelers, parole serves as a critical immigration option when no other timely alternative is available.

Immigration and ESTA – No Effect on Indian Travelers

The Electronic System for Travel Authorization fee will also change for fiscal year 2026. ESTA applies only to travelers from Visa Waiver Program countries, and its fee will rise from $40 to $40.27. Since India is not part of the Visa Waiver Program, this immigration fee adjustment has no impact on Indian tourists or business travelers. Applicants from VWP countries will see a minor change in their pre-travel authorization cost, but it remains one of the smallest revisions in this update cycle.

Immigration Updates for Chinese Travelers – EVUS Fee Adjustment

Another immigration change affects Chinese nationals holding 10-year B-1/B-2 visas. The Electronic Visa Update System fee will increase from $30 to $30.75 in 2026. EVUS is required for periodic updates to biographical information before travel. This fee change applies only to eligible Chinese travelers and does not affect Indian citizens.

The EVUS adjustment reflects DHS’s broader effort to ensure immigration-related fee structures remain aligned with inflation measures.

Immigration Forms – No Change to Form I-94 Fee

DHS confirmed that the Form I-94 fee will remain $30 and will not be revised for the 2026 cycle. Form I-94 serves as an official record of a traveler’s arrival and departure and is required for many immigration categories. Because this fee remains unchanged, applicants who rely on the form during their visits or longer stays will not see added expenses next year.

Immigration Costs Will Continue Annual Inflation-Based Increases

The 2026 adjustments form part of a statutory requirement for DHS to implement annual fee revisions. The baseline fee structure established in fiscal year 2025 will continue guiding future inflation-based updates. As long as HR-1 remains in effect, travelers should expect yearly changes to immigration and travel-related fees.

For travelers, students, and applicants planning immigration or travel-related processes in 2026, the financial impact is limited but relevant. The increases are small but should be factored into planning, especially for applicants using parole or other specialized entry routes. Clear awareness of these adjustments helps individuals budget accurately and avoid unexpected changes during immigration processing.