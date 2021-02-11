Celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli may be busy with his much-awaited magnum-opus RRR at the moment, but buzz has it that he has already begun initial work on his next directorial offering which will feature Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role. Renowned scriptwriter K.V Vijayendra Prasad, who has previously written such blockbusters as Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017), is writing the script.

Spilling some more beans, a source close to the development tells a publication, “After directing back-to-back period dramas, SS Rajamouli and his father, K.V. Vijayendra Prasad, are set to explore an altogether new world with the Mahesh Babu film. It is a jungle-based adventure, essentially an African forest action adventure, with visuals that have not been seen in Indian cinema. While the story will be set in a world of forests, it will be packed with lot of action, thrills and drama. Even Mahesh is excited to foray into this high on VFX film.”

The source goes on to add, “Rajamouli and his father worked on this idea through the lockdown, and the director will now get into the space of writing the action adventure again on wrapping up the work on RRR. While no shooting timelines are in place as yet, the earliest it can go on the floors towards the end of 2022. A call on shooting schedule will be taken once the script is completely locked.”

“It is a subject that has not been explored in Indian cinema much, which is the reason why the trio is planning to bring it to the spectacle for the Pan-Indian audience in multiple languages. The subject has tremendous potential at the box-office. The first step is to lock the script and then move onto virtually creating the world of jungles,” concludes the source.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli is busy wrapping up his next RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in principal roles. The mega-budgeted film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 13th October, 2021.

