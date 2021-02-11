Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with Dharma Productions’ well-received film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020) starring Janhvi Kapoor, is presently busy preparing for his next film directorial venture.

And from what we hear, the filmmaker is in talks with Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aaryan to play lead roles in his next. If he manages to rope in both actors, it will mark their maiden collaboration. Just like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Karan Johar will bankroll his next directorial under his production house Dharma Productions, as per reports.

A source close to the development informs a publication, “Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aaryan are on top of Sharan’s wish list. He has had a preliminary meeting with them for the film. However, he is presently in the stage of locking the final script, after which he will have a few more meetings with the actors. The film is expected to roll by the end of the year.”

Bollywood has been trying out some unusual pairings in films for some time now. Most of these films have even clicked with the audience, raking in huge moolah at the ticket counter. Coming together of Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aaryan for the first time will definitely create a lot of buzz for Sharan Sharma’s next provided the project materialises and does not suffer any setback.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aaryan both are currently working on two different projects of Dharma Productions. While Bhatt stars in the much-awaited fantasy drama Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, Aaryan is about to resume production on Dostana 2 which sees him sharing the screen space with Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya. Both films are expected to hit the marquee in 2021 itself.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Tags, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Sharan Sharma, Karan Johar, Brahmastra, Dostana 2