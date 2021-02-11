A couple of days ago, we informed our readers that actress Pooja Hegde was set to pair opposite superstar Ram Charan in the upcoming Telugu film Acharya, which stars Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles.

Now, the news is coming in that the former beauty pegaent winner will join the sets of the much-awaited action-drama this week. Hegde, who was last seen in blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020), was supposed to begin work on Tuesday but failed to join the sets for reasons best known to her.

Pooja Hegde will be seen in the role of a tribal girl in the high-profile film. Reportedly, she has allocated 20 days to shoot her portions. We also hear that the makers are paying her full fees in spite of the fact that hers is a cameo role.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya marks Hegde’s maiden collaboration with Ram Charan. Earlier, rumours were rife that Charan plays an extended cameo in the movie. However, the actor recently released a statement and said that it is going to be a full-length character.

“It will be an absolute honour for me to be able to share the same frame as my father. Also, it is not a cameo but a full-fledged role for me. I want to thank director Koratala Siva for making this happen,” he said.

Acharya sees legendary actor Chiranjeevi in the role of a Naxalite turned social reformer. Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy are jointly bankrolling the project under Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment respectively.

Aside from Acharya, Pooja Hegde will also be seen in such Telugu films as Most Eligible Bachelor and Radhe Shyam. Her upcoming Bollywood projects include Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali opposite superstar Salman Khan.

