In December 2020, it was announced that Prabhas will be teaming up with K.G.F director, Prashanth Neel for a pan-India film titled Salaar. Well, moviegoers are super excited about the film, and everyone was waiting to know which actress will be seen opposite Prabhas in the movie.

And today, it has been announced that Shruti Haasan has joined the cast of the film. Shruti celebrates her 35th birthday today, and producers of Salaar, Hombale films took to Instagram to make an announcement about Shruti’s casting.

They posted, “Wish you a very happy birthday @shrutzhaasan ��� We’re ecstatic to have you onboard for #Salaar. Can’t wait to see you sizzle on the screen. @actorprabhas @prashanthneel @vkiragandur @hombalefilms.”

Prabhas also wished Shruti on Instagram. He wrote, “Happiest Birthday @shrutzhaasan ! Looking forward to working with you on #Salaar.”

Shruti was recently seen in Telugu film Krack which has done very well at the box office. She also has movies like Pitta Kathalu, Laabam and Vakeel Saab in her kitty. Pitta Kathalu is an anthology, and it is slated to release on Netflix on 19th February 2021.

Talking about Prabhas, the actor will next be seen in Radhe Shyam which also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role. The makers of the film have not yet announced the release date, but there have been reports that the movie might release on 30th April 2021.