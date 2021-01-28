Recently, Taapsee Pannu wrapped up the shooting of Rashmi Rocket, and she is now all set to start the last schedule of Looop Lapete, and in between that the actress has started training for Shabaash Mithu.

Taapsee took to Twitter to share a picture from her training session, and wrote, “And romance with the bat n the ball has begun…. long way to go but a good start is half job done 🙂 This is going to be another milestone of sorts…. For our captain cool @M_Raj03 and all her #WomenInBlue ��� ������ #ShabaashMithu @rahuldholakia @AndhareAjit @Viacom18Studios.”

Shabaash Mithu is a biopic on Indian cricketer Mithali Raj.

While talking about the character, the actress stated, “I’ve never played the game before, have just been a spectator and a hyper ventilating fan of the game. Being on the other side is going to be a huge challenge I’ve thrown at myself. But I feel pressure brings out the best in me. This is probably that one common trait I can identify between me and Mithali.”

Shabaash Mithu will be directed by Rahul Dholakia and it is written by Priya Aven. The movie is being produced by Viacom18 Studios.

Apart from Shabaash Mithu, Looop Lapeta, and Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee has Haseen Dillruba in her kitty. While Rashmi Rocket and Haseen Dillruba have been wrapped up, the makers have not yet announced the release date of the films.

There have also been reports that Taapsee will be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani’s next. However, there’s no official announcement about it.