After the huge success of Broken But Beautiful Season 1 and 2, Ekta Kapoor renewed her popular web-show for a third season in December last year. The ALTBalaji show, which revolves around friendship, love, and heartbreaks, starred Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi in the first two seasons.

However, fans were in for a complete surprise when content czarina Ekta Kapoor announced the cast for the third season. Sharing the cast details for the upcoming season of the series, Kapoor put up an Instagram post introducing characters Rumi and Agastya, to be played by Sonia Rathee and Sidharth Shukla respectively in lead roles.

In her post, while sharing a short clip featuring Shukla and Rathee singing the song Yeh Kya Hua, Kapoor wrote alongside it, “Broken But Beautiful Season 3. This is for the happy pill! Every end leads to a new beginning and this one is close to all our hearts. The journey begins today as we introduce to you, Rumi and Agastya, the broken hearts that will mend us all with their beautiful love story. Broken But Beautiful Season 3 filming begins soon.”

The latest update on Broken But Beautiful 3 suggests that the upcoming season will also star Saqib Saleem in an important role. Popular television actress Ridhi Dogra is also rumoured to have joined the cast of the show.

Saleem, who has previously been seen in such digital projects as Rangbaaz (2018), Crackdown (2020) and Comedy Couples (2020), seems set to win audiences’ hearts with his stint in the third season of one of most loved romantic web-shows Broken But Beautiful. An official announcement confirming his casting is highly awaited, though.

Meanwhile, the actor is presently waiting for the release of his next film ’83, co-starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, among others.

