On 11th January 2021, Virat Kohli on social media had made an announcement that he and Anushka Sharma are blessed with a baby girl. Well, fans of Virat and Anushka have been waiting to see a picture of their daughter, and today, the actress took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her daughter and reveal her name.

The couple has named their daughter Vamika. Anushka posted a picture with Virat and Vamika, and captioned it as, “We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika ❤️ has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss – emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive ��� but our hearts are SO full ❤️ Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy ���”

Well, in the picture, we don’t get to see the face of Vamika clearly, but let’s hope that soon Anushka or Virat will share a perfect picture of their daughter.

While making the announcement about their daughter’s birth, Virat had posted a note which read, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”