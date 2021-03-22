67th National Film Awards were announced today, and Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Chhichhore received the Best Hindi Film Award. Chhichhore was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, and the filmmaker dedicates the National Award to Sushant.

In a statement, Nadiadwala said, “On behalf of NGE, I dedicate this extremely prestigious award to Sushant Singh Rajput. We can’t get over his loss ever but I sincerely pray that this award gives a little bit of happiness to his family and fans which includes me. And I am tremendously grateful to Nitesh Tiwari for giving us all this very special movie.”

Chhichhore had received positive reviews and was also a super hit at the box office. Apart from Sushant and Shraddha, the movie also featured Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, and Saharsh Kumar Shukla.

Tahir in a statement said, “I feel incredibly grateful to have played the part of Derek and been a part of Chhichhore. It will always be a special film to me. Nitesh Tiwari and Sajid Nadiadwala captained this ship, and it was an ace team to have been on. The film was about never allowing society to decide if you are a winner or a loser but fighting the very notions of these labels and finding your own happiness. I feel so rewarded that we’ve been recognised by the country’s highest award for the film. This definitely makes all the work that went into creating it, worth it, and the film even more special to all of us. As we celebrate our big win, today will also be a day of remembrance and gratitude for Sushant without whom this story would never have been told.”

We are sure fans of Sushant are very happy about Chhichhore wining the National Award.