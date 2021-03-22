67th National Film Awards were supposed to be announced last year. But due to the pandemic, it was postponed, and finally, after a year delay, they announced the winners today.
Best Feature Film: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)
Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore
Best Telugu Film: Jersey
Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam
Best Tamil Film: Asuran
Best Paniya Film: Kenjira
Best Mishing Film: Anu Ruwad
Best Khasi Film: Iewduh
Best Chattisgarhi Film: Bhulan the Maze
Best Haryanvi Film: Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti
Best Tulu Film: Pingara
Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2
Best Odia Film: Kalira Atita and Sala Budhar Badla
Best Manipuri Film: Eigi Kona
Best Marathi Film: Bardo
Best Konkani Film: Kaajro
Best Kannada Film: Akshi
Best Bengali Film: Gumnaami
Best Assamese Film: Ronuwa – Who Never Surrender
Special Mention: Jonaki Porua (Assamese), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi) and Picasso (Marathi)
Best Action Direction: Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada)
Best Choreography: Maharshi (Telugu)
Best Special Effects: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)
Special Jury Award: Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil)
Best Lyrics: Prabha Varma for Kolaambi (Malayalam)
Best Music Direction: D. Imman for Viswasam (Tamil)
Best Background Music: Prabuddha Banerjee for Jyeshthoputro (Bengali)
Best Make-up Artist: Ranjith for Helen (Malayalam)
Best Costumes: Sujith and Sai for Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)
Best Production Design: Anandi Gopal (Marathi)
Best Editing: Jersey (Telugu)
Best Audiography: Iewduh (Khasi)
Best Audiography (Re-recordist of final mixed track): Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil)
Best Screenplay (Original): Jyeshthoputro (Bengali)
Best Screenplay (Adapted): Gumnaami (Bengali)
Best Screenplay (Dialogues): The Tashkent Files (Hindi)
Best Cinematography: Jallikattu (Malayalam)
Best Female Playback Singer: Savani Ravindra for Bardo (Marathi)
Best Male Playback Singer: B Praak for Kesari (Hindi)
Best Child Artist: Naga Vishal for KD (Tamil)
Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi for The Tashkent Files (Hindi)
Best Supporting Actor: Vijay Sethupathi for Super Deluxe (Tamil)
Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut for Panga (Hindi) and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (Hindi)
Best Actor: Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle (Hindi), and Dhanush for Asuran (Tamil)
Best Direction: Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan for Bahattar Hoorain (Hindi)
Best Children’s Film: Kastoori (Hindi)
Best Film on Environment: Water Burial (Monpa)
Best Film on Social Issues: Anandi Gopal (Marathi)
Best Film on National Integration: Tajmahal (Marathi)
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Maharshi (Telugu)
Best Debut Film of a Director: Mathukutty Xavier for Helen (Malayalam)