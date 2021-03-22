67th National Film Awards were supposed to be announced last year. But due to the pandemic, it was postponed, and finally, after a year delay, they announced the winners today.

 

Check out the list of the winners here…

 

Best Feature Film: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)

 

Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore

 

Best Telugu Film: Jersey

 

Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam

 

Best Tamil Film: Asuran

 

Best Paniya Film: Kenjira

 

Best Mishing Film: Anu Ruwad

 

Best Khasi Film: Iewduh

 

Best Chattisgarhi Film: Bhulan the Maze

 

Best Haryanvi Film: Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti

 

Best Tulu Film: Pingara

 

Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2

 

Best Odia Film: Kalira Atita and Sala Budhar Badla

 

Best Manipuri Film: Eigi Kona

 

Best Marathi Film: Bardo

 

Best Konkani Film: Kaajro

 

Best Kannada Film: Akshi

 

Best Bengali Film: Gumnaami

 

Best Assamese Film: Ronuwa – Who Never Surrender

 

Special Mention: Jonaki Porua (Assamese), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi) and Picasso (Marathi)

 

Best Action Direction: Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada)

 

Best Choreography: Maharshi (Telugu)

 

Best Special Effects: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)

 

Special Jury Award: Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil)

 

Best Lyrics: Prabha Varma for Kolaambi (Malayalam)

 

Best Music Direction: D. Imman for Viswasam (Tamil)

 

Best Background Music: Prabuddha Banerjee for Jyeshthoputro (Bengali)

 

Best Make-up Artist: Ranjith for Helen (Malayalam)

 

Best Costumes: Sujith and Sai for Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)

 

Best Production Design: Anandi Gopal (Marathi)

 

Best Editing: Jersey (Telugu)

 

Best Audiography: Iewduh (Khasi)

 

Best Audiography (Re-recordist of final mixed track): Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil)

 

Best Screenplay (Original): Jyeshthoputro (Bengali)

 

Best Screenplay (Adapted): Gumnaami (Bengali)

 

Best Screenplay (Dialogues): The Tashkent Files (Hindi)

 

Best Cinematography: Jallikattu (Malayalam)

 

Best Female Playback Singer: Savani Ravindra for Bardo (Marathi)

 

Best Male Playback Singer: B Praak for Kesari (Hindi)

 

Best Child Artist: Naga Vishal for KD (Tamil)

 

Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi for The Tashkent Files (Hindi)

 

Best Supporting Actor: Vijay Sethupathi for Super Deluxe (Tamil)

 

Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut for Panga (Hindi) and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (Hindi)

 

Best Actor: Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle (Hindi), and Dhanush for Asuran (Tamil)

 

Best Direction: Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan for Bahattar Hoorain (Hindi)

 

Best Children’s Film: Kastoori (Hindi)

 

Best Film on Environment: Water Burial (Monpa)

 

Best Film on Social Issues: Anandi Gopal (Marathi)

 

Best Film on National Integration: Tajmahal (Marathi)

 

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Maharshi (Telugu)

 

Best Debut Film of a Director: Mathukutty Xavier for Helen (Malayalam)