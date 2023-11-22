6.8 C
Entertainment

Remaining BTS members initiate military enlistment process

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

The last four members of South Korean music sensation BTS, who were yet to fulfill their mandatory military duty, have begun the enlistment process, the group’s management agency BigHit Music announced on Wednesday.

Jin, j-hope, and Suga, three of seven BTS members, are currently serving in the South Korean military. Group leader RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook are next in line.

“We would like to inform our fans that RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook have initiated the military enlistment process. The artists are preparing to fulfill their military service duties. We will inform you of further updates in due course,” BigHit Music said in a statement on the global fan forum Weverse.

“We ask you for your continued love and support for RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook until they complete their military service and safely return. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artists,” it added.

Known for songs such as “Blood Sweat Tears”, “Idol”, “Dynamite”, “Boy With Luv”, and “DNA”, BTS had announced their hiatus in June 2022, with members hoping to reconvene as a unit around 2025 following their service commitment.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18-28 are required to serve in the military for about two years. All BTS members were allowed to put off starting their military service until they turned 30.

Jin, the oldest member of the band, enlisted last year, followed by J-hope in April. Suga, the third member, started his service in September.

BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bulletproof Boys in English), formed in 2010 under Big Hit Entertainment, released their first single album ‘2 Cool 4 Skool’ on June 12, 2013.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

