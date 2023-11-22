6.8 C
Entertainment

AR Rahman on importance of film festivals

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Music maestro AR Rahman on Tuesday attended the gala premiere of Gandhi Talks at the 54th International Film Festival of India in Goa. Before attending the screening, Rahman marked his presence on the red carpet along with actors Vijay Sethupathi and Aditi Rao Hydari, who headline Gandhi Talks.

Speaking to the media on the red carpet, the Jai Ho hitmaker explained the importance of film festivals.

“Film festivals bring so much joy and inspiration. (It is all about) getting thoughts and sending ideas. (Film festivals) give you a vibe about how films are being received. They also inspire you,” Rahman said.

Rahman has been attending IFFI for years now.

Last year, he was a part of the panel discussion, where he and director Shekhar Kapoor discussed the concept of the metaverse.

Founded in 1952, the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) stands as one of Asia’s premier film festivals. The ongoing edition kickstarted on November 20 and will conclude on November 28.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

