Romesh Ranganathan reveals he was racially abused

Popular British-Sri Lankan comedian Romesh Ranganathan has made a shocking revelation. The 45-year-old said that he was racially abused at his private school.

Ranganathan revealed that he was “racially abused” during his time at the independent Reigate Grammar School, which he attended from 1990 to 1992, and that he was seen as an “outsider” by the other boys.

“My parents had come from Sri Lanka and they were obsessed with me going to private school. I didn’t enjoy my time there. I was a bit of an outsider. Without getting too dark, I was racially abused,” he told Radio Times. “So, I wasn’t that bothered about leaving. I went to a state school, had a great time, and went on to teach at that same school – which is where I met my wife.”

Ranganathan earlier opened up about his difficult childhood and how their home was repossessed after his accountant father was jailed for two years for fraud.

“This all happened very, very quickly. It was a struggle,” he added, “My mum found out my dad had been messing around. He fell into financial difficulty so we ended up getting our house taken away. We were supposed to go into a council flat, but they didn’t have enough so we were in a bed-and-breakfast for a year and a half. And my dad was in prison. It was insane.”

In 2022 Ranganathan bought a £3m home just five miles from the terrace house where he spent his childhood.

