6.8 C
London
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentRomesh Ranganathan reveals he was racially abused
Entertainment

Romesh Ranganathan reveals he was racially abused

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Remaining BTS members initiate military enlistment process

The last four members of South Korean music sensation BTS,...
Entertainment

AR Rahman on importance of film festivals

Music maestro AR Rahman on Tuesday attended the gala premiere of Gandhi...
Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan teams up with Karan Johar

Actor Kartik Aaryan is set to star in filmmaker Karan Johar’s...
Bangladesh News

Bangladesh convicts 139 opposition officials, activists

BANGLADESH has convicted 139 senior opposition party officials and...
Entertainment

Documentary marking 10 years of BTS to premiere on Disney Plus

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, a documentary series celebrating...

Popular British-Sri Lankan comedian Romesh Ranganathan has made a shocking revelation. The 45-year-old said that he was racially abused at his private school.

Ranganathan revealed that he was “racially abused” during his time at the independent Reigate Grammar School, which he attended from 1990 to 1992, and that he was seen as an “outsider” by the other boys.

“My parents had come from Sri Lanka and they were obsessed with me going to private school. I didn’t enjoy my time there. I was a bit of an outsider. Without getting too dark, I was racially abused,” he told Radio Times. “So, I wasn’t that bothered about leaving. I went to a state school, had a great time, and went on to teach at that same school – which is where I met my wife.”

Ranganathan earlier opened up about his difficult childhood and how their home was repossessed after his accountant father was jailed for two years for fraud.

“This all happened very, very quickly. It was a struggle,” he added, “My mum found out my dad had been messing around. He fell into financial difficulty so we ended up getting our house taken away. We were supposed to go into a council flat, but they didn’t have enough so we were in a bed-and-breakfast for a year and a half. And my dad was in prison. It was insane.”

In 2022 Ranganathan bought a £3m home just five miles from the terrace house where he spent his childhood.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Remaining BTS members initiate military enlistment process

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Remaining BTS members initiate military enlistment process

Entertainment 0
The last four members of South Korean music sensation BTS,...

AR Rahman on importance of film festivals

Entertainment 0
Music maestro AR Rahman on Tuesday attended the gala premiere of Gandhi...

Kartik Aaryan teams up with Karan Johar

Entertainment 0
Actor Kartik Aaryan is set to star in filmmaker Karan Johar’s...

Popular

Remaining BTS members initiate military enlistment process

Entertainment 0
The last four members of South Korean music sensation BTS,...

AR Rahman on importance of film festivals

Entertainment 0
Music maestro AR Rahman on Tuesday attended the gala premiere of Gandhi...

Kartik Aaryan teams up with Karan Johar

Entertainment 0
Actor Kartik Aaryan is set to star in filmmaker Karan Johar’s...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc