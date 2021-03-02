Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment on Monday tweeted that the production house is set to make a special announcement on March 2. “A special moment we all have been waiting for. Stay tuned tomorrow from 10 am to 12 noon for a roller coaster ride,” read the tweet.

While the tweet did not hint at what the “special moment” may be, sources close to the production house reveal that the makers are gearing up to announce the official release dates of their much-awaited titles Heropanti 2 and Tadap.

“The two announcements will be related to their upcoming line-up. As production houses are taking a bet on theatres and announcing release dates, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment will announce the release date of Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2, the film that brings the actor back with the banner. Taking his debut franchise forward, Tara Sutaria will be starring opposite him for the second time after Student Of The Year 2 (2019). Interestingly, it is also Tiger’s birthday on March 2nd, so the makers are keen to share more details,” a source close to the development tells an entertainment portal.

The source goes on to add that apart from announcing the release date of Heropanti 2, the makers will also share the release date of Tadap, which marks the debut of action star Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty.

“They will also announce the release date of Tadap, RX 100 (2018) remake, starring Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty. This film marks the debut of Suniel Shetty’s son as Milan Luthria directs the project. Along with both the announcements, the makers will also unveil first-look posters to get the excitement rolling amongst the fans,” adds the source.

