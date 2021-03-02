After the roaring success of Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), Vicky Kaushal has teamed up with director Aditya Dhar and producer Ronnie Screwvala for their second collaboration, titled The Immortal Ashwatthama.

Ever since the official announcement of the high-profile project in January, Kaushal has been working hard to get into the skin of his character. The actor is sweating it out in the gym to attain the required physique for his role.

The latest we hear that Sara Ali Khan is also gearing up to kick-start her preparations for the upcoming film. The actress will start prepping for the action-based superhero film from April and learn martial arts along with horse-riding.

Spilling some more beans, a source close to the development told a publication, “Sara will be seen in some hardcore action sequences in the film and will start training for the same from April. She will learn a few forms of martial arts, including MMA, and will learn to ride a horse too. Vicky too will be a part of these sessions, and their training is expected to go on for three months.”

If all goes well, The Immortal Ashwatthama will go before cameras in the month of June. The makers are planning to shoot the film abroad. There is no update on whether the shooting locations have been locked or not.

Unveiling the first poster of the film, Aditya Dhar had earlier written on Instagram, “Raising the bar higher for the superhero genre not only in India but across the world, this film is a high-concept visual spectacle in the making. From the team that brought to you URI: The Surgical Strike, presenting Vicky Kaushal in and as The Immortal Ashwatthama.”

