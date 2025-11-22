Ranveer Singh draws attention at Udaipur wedding as viral clip shows Donald Trump Jr and Bettina Anderson on stage

Highlights:

Ranveer Singh brings Donald Trump Jr and Bettina Anderson into an on-stage moment

Clip from Netra Mantena’s sangeet trends across platforms

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez also perform

Jennifer Lopez and Justin Bieber expected to appear later in the wedding events

A video from the Udaipur wedding celebrations of Netra Mantena has gained major attention after Ranveer Singh drew Donald Trump Jr and Bettina Anderson into an on-stage dance moment during the sangeet. The event, held on Friday evening, featured a series of Bollywood performances and international guests. The sangeet is part of the ongoing wedding schedule for Netra Mantena, daughter of US-based billionaire couple Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena.

The viral clip shows Donald Trump Jr and Bettina Anderson already dancing on stage before Ranveer Singh appeared. After a brief interaction, he signaled to the DJ, and the song What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani began. Trump Jr attempted to follow the choreography while Bettina Anderson maintained her steps throughout. The music then shifted to Aankh Marey from Simmba. Ranveer Singh later picked up a microphone and performed a short section of Apna Time Aayega from Gully Boy.

Karan Johar hosted the evening’s performances. Shahid Kapoor also came on stage for his segment. Varun Dhawan moved off the main stage mid-performance and danced closer to the front row. Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez delivered shorter sets as part of the program.

The What Jhumka Moment That Went Viral

The segment involving What Jhumka became the focal point of online discussion as viewers reacted to the combination of Bollywood performance energy and an unexpected international presence. The clip circulated widely across social platforms and became one of the most replayed moments from the Udaipur celebrations. The mix of Ranveer Singh’s interaction style, the DJ cue and the change in tempo contributed to the video’s traction.

Wedding guests noted that several performances blended planned choreography with spontaneous moments. The Ranveer Singh-Trump Jr sequence stood out because of its timing and the interaction that unfolded on stage. The follow-up transition to Aankh Marey kept the momentum going among the performers and guests.

Performances From Bollywood Guests

Shahid Kapoor delivered his segment with a curated dance set. Varun Dhawan, instead of remaining on stage throughout, moved toward the audience area and danced near the front row before returning backstage. Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez presented brief performances that aligned with the evening’s scheduled program.

Karan Johar coordinated the flow of the sangeet and maintained the link between segments. According to guests, the evening followed a structured lineup with alternating solo and group performances.

Jennifer Lopez Arrives in Udaipur for Upcoming Wedding Events

Jennifer Lopez is in Udaipur to participate in later events in the wedding schedule. Security around the primary hotel zone has increased, with partial restrictions on nearby roads. Staff at surrounding properties reported that most rooms have been booked for individuals connected to the wedding functions. Anticipation remains high for performances expected to take place over the next phase of the celebration.

Ranveer Singh’s Work Update

Ranveer Singh is preparing for the release of his next film, Dhurandhar. The film is scheduled to open on 5 December. Directed by Aditya Dhar, it features R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna in key roles. Public interest around his recent appearance at the Udaipur wedding has added visibility to the upcoming release.

Why the Clip Resonated Online

Large-scale Indian weddings often attract public attention due to their guest lists, elaborate schedules and performances. The presence of Bollywood actors and international figures contributed to increased interest in the Udaipur celebrations. Ranveer Singh’s on-stage interaction with Donald Trump Jr and Bettina Anderson added an element that viewers found notable because it blended familiar Bollywood dance moments with unexpected participation.

The video remains widely circulated and continues to generate discussion across platforms, driven by the combination of celebrity involvement and spontaneous performance moments.