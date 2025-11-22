Jennifer Lopez and Donald Trump Jr. among high-profile guests at Udaipur’s most expensive wedding of the year

Highlights:

Major international guests arriving in Udaipur for the four-day wedding

Jennifer Lopez expected to perform alongside DJ Black Coffee

Donald Trump Jr staying at The Leela Palace under heightened security

Bollywood names Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Shahid Kapoor on the guest list - Advertisement -

Events spread across The Leela Palace, City Palace, and Jagmandir

It was not a typical Friday evening in Udaipur. Activity around Lake Pichola increased sharply as convoys, tinted SUVs, and private security teams moved through the narrow lanes leading to luxury hotels and palace venues. Local trends reflected the growing attention, with “Jennifer Lopez wedding performance” becoming a leading search term in the region. Hotel staff repeated one detail throughout the evening: US president’s son Donald Trump Jr had checked in at The Leela Palace under heavy security.

Jennifer Lopez Set for High-Profile Udaipur Wedding Performance

Jennifer Lopez is expected to perform as part of the celebrations for the wedding of Netra Mantena, daughter of US-based industrialist Raju Ramalinga Mantena. Even within India’s high-end private wedding circuit, a performance by Jennifer Lopez is considered rare. Local organizers said that South African DJ Black Coffee will also be performing. Dutch producer Tiësto delivered a set on Thursday night at The Leela Palace.

Security preparations have been ongoing for days. Hotel teams reported rehearsals involving sniffer dogs, access screening, and road-level checks. Boats were seen patrolling portions of the lake as part of the precautionary measures.

Jennifer Lopez to Appear Luxury Udaipur Wedding Event

The scale of the arrangements has drawn significant attention. Jennifer Lopez is expected to appear during one of the main musical evenings, positioned as a centerpiece of the entertainment schedule. The focus on international performers reflects the family’s emphasis on global-level production across the celebrations. Her appearance has been a central talking point among staff, vendors, and local residents observing preparations around the palace grounds.

Donald Trump Jr.’s Arrival and Security Measures

Donald Trump Jr arrived in Udaipur late Friday. From the airport to The Leela Palace, the security footprint included police teams, private guards, and US-attached personnel. He is expected to remain in the city through the wedding events. Prior to his arrival in Udaipur, he visited the Taj Mahal in Agra and Vantara in Jamnagar as part of his private travel schedule connected to the festivities.

Bollywood Celebrities and the Guest List

The guest list includes several major Bollywood names, reinforcing the scale of the event. Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Shahid Kapoor are among the guests expected over the weekend. Organizers anticipate around 600 attendees across the ceremonies.

The first major social gathering was held at Zenana Mahal as part of the musical evening. The haldi ceremony is scheduled for 22 November. The wedding will take place on the morning of 23 November at Jagmandir, followed by a reception the same evening.

Shes going to perform at Royal wedding Udaipur 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/4zOCGl6sHI — Kriti Sanon Universe✨️ (@UniverseKriti) November 21, 2025

Inside The Leela Palace Wedding Setup

The Leela Palace has been decorated in deep reds and golds, reflecting a royal-themed design. Chandeliers, floral structures, customized furniture, and coordinated décor extend across lounges, corridors, and entry points. Other key venues including Manek Chowk and Jagmandir have been prepared on a similarly large scale. Locals noted that the scale and style of the arrangements resemble earlier high-profile events that placed Udaipur on the global luxury map.

Why Jennifer Lopez’s Presence Is Driving Global Interest

The scheduled appearance of Jennifer Lopez has emerged as a central element drawing attention to the event. Her involvement, along with other internationally known performers, aligns with the trend of large Indian weddings integrating global entertainment. For local tourism operators and industry observers, Jennifer Lopez’s visit represents another example of Udaipur’s positioning as a preferred destination for high-budget celebrations.