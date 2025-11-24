Dharmendra’s six-decade career ends as actor dies at 89 after prolonged health struggles

Highlights:

Dharmendra dies at 89 at his Mumbai home after a month of health issues

Actor had repeatedly visited Breach Candy Hospital for respiratory problems

Ambulance reached his Juhu residence early Monday, prompting concern

Tributes from PM Narendra Modi, colleagues, and fans appeared within minutes - Advertisement -

His final film Ikkis is now his last screen appearance

Dharmendra’s death was confirmed early Monday, marking the end of one of the longest and most recognizable careers in Bollywood. The actor, 89, died at his Mumbai residence after several weeks of health trouble, including a new respiratory complication that had raised concern among family members and fans. His passing brings to a close a six-decade presence in Hindi cinema that began in 1960 and continued with steady output across generations of viewers.

According to a neighbor, the ambulance arrived “quietly, just after sunrise,” and the sight of medical staff at his Juhu home prompted immediate speculation about his condition. Fans began gathering outside the residence before police teams arrived to manage the swelling crowd. Once officials confirmed the news, tributes started appearing online, with colleagues, public figures, and longtime admirers posting messages within minutes.

Dharmendra had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital earlier this month for respiratory issues. While aging had slowed him in recent years, colleagues often noted that he kept his sense of humor and interest in work. His health concerns had become more frequent over the past year, leading to increased medical supervision and periods of rest at home.

Dharmendra’s Impact on Film and Why the News Shocked the Industry

Dharmendra’s death triggered a strong response in the entertainment industry due to the role he played across eras of Hindi cinema. Over the decades, he appeared in more than 300 films, working across love stories, action scripts, family dramas, and comedies. His presence on television reruns and festival broadcasts made him familiar to audiences who came of age in different periods of filmmaking.

Tributes from across the industry reflected this long connection. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described it as “the end of an era in Indian cinema,” a line many others echoed in their own way. For many families, Dharmendra’s films formed part of their weekend viewing routines, making the news feel personal and immediate.

His ability to remain active in films even in his eighties added to the shock around his death. He had appeared in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in 2023, receiving attention for his steady on-screen presence, and played a gentle grandfather in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya in 2024. His final film, Ikkis, featuring Agastya Nanda, now becomes the last work attached to his name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

Dharmendra’s Career: A Rare Level of Consistency

Dharmendra’s first appearance on screen came in 1960. His early work in romance films expanded into action roles, comedies, and family dramas, securing his status as one of the most adaptable actors of his generation. With more than 300 titles to his credit, Dharmendra built a reputation for consistency rather than relying on a handful of blockbuster peaks.

Awards acknowledged his contribution over time. He received the Padma Bhushan in 2012, although he had collected a Filmfare lifetime achievement honor much earlier in his career. Even as his health shifted in his later years, Dharmendra continued taking up roles that he believed in, attending sets when possible and making public appearances when his condition allowed.

His career rarely dipped. Industry colleagues often commented on his reliability and discipline, qualities that helped sustain his long run. For viewers, his presence on screen became a constant across changing trends in Hindi cinema, from black-and-white films through the multi-hero period, and into contemporary family dramas.

What Dharmendra Leaves Behind

Dharmendra is survived by Hema Malini, his first wife Prakash Kaur, and his children — Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol, and Ahana Deol. People close to the family said the residence feels noticeably different after his passing, a reminder of how central he was to household routines and conversations.

His films will continue airing across channels and platforms, as they have for decades. For many, however, the experience will carry a different tone now that the actor behind them is no longer alive to offer commentary, anecdotes, or the occasional interview that reflected on his long career.

Dharmendra’s passing at 89 closes a chapter in Hindi cinema shaped by an actor who worked across genres, generations, and changing industry expectations. His final weeks were marked by health complications, but his public image remained tied to the durability of his work. For audiences, industry colleagues, and generations of families who watched his films, Dharmendra’s death marks the loss of a figure who defined the mainstream Hindi film experience for more than sixty years.