Ranbir Kapoor faces backlash after video shows him eating non-veg despite sattvic diet claims

Highlights:

Ranbir seen eating fish curry and mutton with the Kapoor family

Social media users question earlier reports about his sattvic diet for Ramayana

Clip from Netflix’s Dining With The Kapoors circulates widely

Actor had been reported to follow strict lifestyle changes for Lord Ram role - Advertisement -

Fans remain divided over whether it matters

Ranbir Kapoor is once again at the center of online attention, this time not for a trailer launch or a film announcement, but for a video showing him at a family meal. A clip from Netflix’s Dining With The Kapoors shows the actor sitting with members of the Kapoor family while helping himself to fish curry and junglee mutton. The footage went viral within hours, raising fresh questions about earlier reports that Ranbir had adopted a strict sattvic diet for his role in Ramayana.

The scene appears straightforward. Armaan Jain is seen serving food as Ranbir sits with Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan. Several plates of non-vegetarian dishes are visible on the table. Once the clip began circulating, users across platforms questioned whether the previous statements about Ranbir giving up meat were accurate.

Ranbir Kapoor Becomes the Focus of Diet Debate

Reports earlier this year stated that Ranbir Kapoor had eliminated meat and alcohol from his daily routine to prepare for his portrayal of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming Ramayana project. These reports also claimed he was meditating regularly, waking up earlier, and following a heightened workout regimen to match the poise, calm, and discipline associated with the character of Ram.

The new video has reopened the discussion. Social media users highlighted the contrast between those claims and what is seen in the clip. One widely shared post stated: “PR said he quit non-veg for the role. Here he is eating fish and mutton. Did anyone check?” Several others accused the actor’s publicity team of exaggerating the extent of his lifestyle changes, with comments describing it as “jhoot pe jhoot.”

Another user wrote: “Why hype up your actor’s diet if it’s not true? Just makes it worse when the video comes out.” The sentiment was echoed by others who questioned the need to frame dietary habits as part of a promotional narrative.

Ranbir Kapoor’s PR team claimed he gave up non vegetarian food out of respect for playing Lord Ram in the Ramayana movie but he is seen enjoying fish curry, mutton, and paya with his family. Ranbir Kapoor has the most effective PR in Bollywood. #DiningWithTheKapoors pic.twitter.com/Q3UKNnhfTZ — 🌱 (@sharvarilove) November 23, 2025

Fans Split Over Ranbir Kapoor’s Lifestyle Claims

Ranbir Kapoor’s name dominated Reddit threads and Twitter discussions throughout the day. Some users defended him, saying personal diet choices do not impact his ability to portray a character. One user wrote: “Doesn’t matter what he eats. But don’t lie for hype. That’s what got him trolled.”

Others compared the situation to Prabhas during the promotion of Adipurush. Several noted that there were no claims about a special diet or lifestyle transformation for that film, and therefore no backlash followed. The comparison led users to suggest that most criticism in this case stems from perceived inconsistencies, not from the meal itself.

The broader conversation also touched on how celebrities’ off-screen choices are increasingly linked to their on-screen roles, sometimes creating expectations that are difficult to manage once real-life behavior becomes visible online.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Continues Production Despite Controversy

The online debate has not slowed work on Ramayana. Ranbir Kapoor plays Ram in the film, with Sai Pallavi portraying Sita. Yash stars as Ravana, while Sunny Deol and Ravie Dubey appear as Hanuman and Laxman. The ensemble also includes Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, and Sheeba Chaddha.

The first installment of the project has completed editing and is scheduled for a Diwali 2026 release. Production timelines remain unchanged, and no official statement has been issued addressing the viral video or the comments surrounding Ranbir’s diet.

For now, the discussion continues online as users debate whether the issue reflects a minor inconsistency or a larger problem of exaggerated promotional narratives. What is clear is that any update involving Ranbir Kapoor continues to draw significant public attention.