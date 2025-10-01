Ranbir Kapoor to lead Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’

Highlights:

Ranbir Kapoor replaces Ranveer Singh as the lead in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra.

Pre-production has begun, with filming expected to start next year.

The announcement coincided with Ranbir Kapoor’s 43rd birthday.

Ranbir immerses himself in 1950s vintage music, including songs from the original 1952 Baiju Bawra.

He shares his love for classic music with his daughter, Raha.

The film has been in development for over two decades, making it one of Bhansali’s most ambitious projects.

Earlier, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were considered for the lead roles.

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has been finalized as the lead in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming musical romance Baiju Bawra. He replaces Ranveer Singh, who was previously considered for the role. Reports indicate that pre-production is underway, with filming expected to begin next year. The announcement coincided with Ranbir Kapoor’s 43rd birthday, adding an unexpected highlight to the actor’s special day.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Preparation for Baiju Bawra

A source revealed that Ranbir Kapoor, a devoted admirer of classic music, starts his mornings listening to songs from the 1950s, including hits from the original Baiju Bawra, released in 1952. “He’s even sharing this timeless music with his daughter, Raha,” the source added.

This immersion is part of Ranbir Kapoor’s approach to connect with the story and character on a deeper level. His dedication reflects a commitment to authenticity and craft, allowing him to portray the legendary musician convincingly.

Vintage Music and Personal Connection

Ranbir Kapoor has often spoken about his love for vintage music, which inspires both his personal and professional life. His efforts to introduce this music to his daughter indicate his intent to maintain a connection with classical artistry, while simultaneously preparing for one of the most challenging roles in his career.

The Long Journey of Baiju Bawra

The film has been in development for over two decades, making it one of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s most ambitious projects. Earlier reports suggested that Ranveer Singh, along with Alia Bhatt, might take the lead roles. While Ranveer Singh had started preparing for the project, he reportedly shifted focus to Bhansali’s other film, Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, allowing the director to reassign the iconic role.

Despite the casting changes, the anticipation for Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Baiju remains high. Fans are eager to see how he will reinterpret the story of the legendary musician, balancing classical performance with cinematic storytelling.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Current Film Slate

With Love & War already underway and Baiju Bawra officially on his schedule, Ranbir Kapoor continues to explore diverse roles that demand both technical skill and emotional depth. His involvement in Baiju Bawra emphasizes his interest in projects that honor the legacy of Indian music and cinema while challenging his abilities as an actor.

Balancing Modern Sensibilities and Classic Cinema

Ranbir Kapoor is known for blending contemporary performance styles with respect for traditional storytelling. This balance is particularly important in Baiju Bawra, where he must authentically represent a legendary character while appealing to today’s audiences.

Fan Expectations and Industry Impact

The announcement of Ranbir Kapoor as the lead has generated excitement across Bollywood and among global audiences. Industry experts note that his portrayal could set new standards for musical biopics in Indian cinema, combining rigorous preparation, nuanced performance, and musical authenticity.

Conclusion: Ranbir Kapoor’s Ongoing Legacy

As Ranbir Kapoor takes on the iconic role in Baiju Bawra, he continues to solidify his reputation as one of Bollywood’s most versatile actors. His dedication to understanding vintage music, connecting personally with the material, and embracing complex characters highlights his ongoing evolution in the film industry. With production set to begin next year, audiences can expect a performance that honors the legacy of Indian cinema while showcasing Ranbir Kapoor’s unique talent.