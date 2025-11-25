‘I’m a Celebrity’ camp evacuated after lightning and hailstorm hit Queensland site

Highlights:

A sudden storm with lightning, hail, and heavy rain forced an immediate evacuation of the I’m a Celebrity camp.

All contestants were moved into the Bush Telegraph, the only solid shelter in camp.

Filming stopped for about three hours as beds, clothing, and walkways were left soaked.

Weather officials described the system as a "very dangerous storm".

The crew expects an increase in leeches and insects after the downpour.

The evacuation at the I’m a Celebrity site happened shortly after weather officials issued warnings about a fast-moving storm heading toward the Queensland filming location. Hail, lightning, and heavy rain arrived quicker than anticipated, leaving producers with no option but to activate their safety plan.

The Bureau of Meteorology had already labeled the incoming weather a “very dangerous storm”, prompting staff to move all 12 contestants into the Bush Telegraph. It is the only stable, enclosed space available inside the I’m a Celebrity camp. Contestants remained there for nearly an hour while the storm intensified outside, bringing conditions severe enough to stop all movement around the camp.

A production source described the aftermath clearly, saying the area “was drenched”, with beds, towels, and clothing fully soaked. Filming was paused for almost three hours due to the level of disruption around the site.

How the Storm Disrupted Life in the I’m a Celebrity Camp

The storm significantly changed the flow of the day inside the I’m a Celebrity camp. Contestants hung wet clothes near the fire, tried to dry bedding, and attempted to salvage items damaged by the sudden downpour. According to producers, the health and safety framework “kicked in straight away”, which meant the evacuation was immediate and non-negotiable.

This event adds to the show’s history of weather-related complications. Last year’s season also faced record rainfall that affected filming schedules. The crew monitors weather systems closely because conditions around the creek can shift from safe to high-risk within minutes. One crew member said the Bush Telegraph “felt tiny with all twelve packed in there”, highlighting how crowded the shelter becomes during emergencies.

With storms being a recurring issue, the production team continues to rely on constant updates, emergency protocols, and barriers built around essential gear. However, not all equipment can be protected during sudden extreme weather, and producers confirmed that several items were damaged or soaked during the storm.

Leeches Expected After Heavy Rainfall in the I’m a Celebrity Jungle

A major concern following storms in the I’m a Celebrity jungle is the rise in insects. Once the soil is saturated, leeches and other bugs usually emerge in large numbers, and insiders have already warned that contestants should expect more biting insects overnight.

Past participants have discussed this issue regularly. Melvin Odoom, recalling his experience last year, said a stormy night in camp nearly pushed him to leave. He admitted that he thought about walking out after calling for help in complete darkness, showing how stressful insect swarms and storm-related complications can become for contestants.

Rain also increases humidity, which contributes to rapid insect activity around bedding, food areas, and pathways. Production teams typically add extra checks after storms, but the environment makes it hard to fully prevent insect exposure.

What Happens Next for I’m a Celebrity Filming

ITV has not confirmed whether the full evacuation will appear in future episodes of I’m a Celebrity. Footage of weather events is sometimes included depending on clarity, visibility, and safety considerations. For now, production staff report that filming has resumed and the cast remains in camp.

Some contestants were still seen drying clothes hours after the storm, and brief glimpses of the soaked camp appeared in background shots before editors moved to other scenes. Producers noted that safety continues to take priority, especially during seasons affected by unpredictable weather patterns.

This evacuation marks one of the most significant disruptions of the current I’m a Celebrity series. With rising insect activity expected and gear still drying out, the cast and crew are preparing for several days of challenging camp conditions.