24.1 C
London
Friday, August 11, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentRani reveals she suffered miscarriage before filming ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’
Entertainment

Rani reveals she suffered miscarriage before filming ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Beyonce rocks a Gaurav Gupta outfit during Renaissance world tour

Ace designer Gaurav Gupta is leaving no stone unturned...
Entertainment

Karan and Kartik inaugurate 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

The much-anticipated 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM)...
Entertainment

THE TOP 10 dance numbers of Vyjayanthimala

IN TERMS of ability, influence, magic moments, and stunning...
Headline Story

New funding to tackle ‘pro-Khalistani extremism’

SECURITY minister Tom Tugendhat has announced a new funding...
News

UK says India a significant partner in advancing rules-based global order

During the ceremonial reception extended to India’s Army Chief...

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji has been entertaining the audience for more than two decades now. She has some of the biggest blockbusters of Hindi cinema to her credit. The talented actress was most recently seen in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, which received an overwhelming response from critics and audiences alike.

Mukerji, who recently attended the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023, opened up about a grave personal tragedy that she suffered from before filming Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

While speaking at the event, the actress revealed that she lost her second baby five months into her pregnancy during the Covid pandemic.

“Maybe this is the first time I am making this revelation because, in today’s world, every aspect of your life is discussed publicly, and becomes an agenda for talking about your film to get more eyeballs,” she said. “Obviously, I didn’t speak about this when I was promoting the film because it would have come across as me trying to speak about a personal experience that would propel the film…so, it was around the year when Covid-19 struck. It was 2020. I got pregnant with my second baby at the end of 2020 and I unfortunately lost my baby five months into my pregnancy.”

Mukerji then revealed how she channelled her grief into preparing for the role of Debika Chatterjee, an NRI Bengali who engages in the war with the Norwegian government to gain custody of her two kids, in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

“After I lost my baby, Nikhil (Advani) would have called me probably like 10 days later. He told me about the story and I kind of immediately… not that I had to have the loss of a child to feel the emotion but sometimes there is a film in the right time of what you are going through personally to be able for you to connect with it instantly,” she added.

Rani Mukerji is married to Yash Raj Films’ head honcho Aditya Chopra and the pair is raising daughter Adira together.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Karan and Kartik inaugurate 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne
Next article
Beyonce rocks a Gaurav Gupta outfit during Renaissance world tour

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Beyonce rocks a Gaurav Gupta outfit during Renaissance world tour

Entertainment 0
Ace designer Gaurav Gupta is leaving no stone unturned...

Karan and Kartik inaugurate 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Entertainment 0
The much-anticipated 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM)...

THE TOP 10 dance numbers of Vyjayanthimala

Entertainment 0
IN TERMS of ability, influence, magic moments, and stunning...

Popular

Beyonce rocks a Gaurav Gupta outfit during Renaissance world tour

Entertainment 0
Ace designer Gaurav Gupta is leaving no stone unturned...

Karan and Kartik inaugurate 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Entertainment 0
The much-anticipated 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM)...

THE TOP 10 dance numbers of Vyjayanthimala

Entertainment 0
IN TERMS of ability, influence, magic moments, and stunning...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc