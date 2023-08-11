Rani reveals she suffered miscarriage before filming ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji has been entertaining the audience for more than two decades now. She has some of the biggest blockbusters of Hindi cinema to her credit. The talented actress was most recently seen in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, which received an overwhelming response from critics and audiences alike.

Mukerji, who recently attended the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023, opened up about a grave personal tragedy that she suffered from before filming Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

While speaking at the event, the actress revealed that she lost her second baby five months into her pregnancy during the Covid pandemic.

“Maybe this is the first time I am making this revelation because, in today’s world, every aspect of your life is discussed publicly, and becomes an agenda for talking about your film to get more eyeballs,” she said. “Obviously, I didn’t speak about this when I was promoting the film because it would have come across as me trying to speak about a personal experience that would propel the film…so, it was around the year when Covid-19 struck. It was 2020. I got pregnant with my second baby at the end of 2020 and I unfortunately lost my baby five months into my pregnancy.”

Mukerji then revealed how she channelled her grief into preparing for the role of Debika Chatterjee, an NRI Bengali who engages in the war with the Norwegian government to gain custody of her two kids, in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

“After I lost my baby, Nikhil (Advani) would have called me probably like 10 days later. He told me about the story and I kind of immediately… not that I had to have the loss of a child to feel the emotion but sometimes there is a film in the right time of what you are going through personally to be able for you to connect with it instantly,” she added.

Rani Mukerji is married to Yash Raj Films’ head honcho Aditya Chopra and the pair is raising daughter Adira together.